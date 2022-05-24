ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land east of Route 1 denied request to change Comp Plan

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago
City Council denied a request to change two parcels of land to future commercial use in the Comprehensive Plan

With a vote of 6 to 1, Milford City Council denied a request from Country Life Homes and Mr. Wiggles LLC to change the 2018 Comprehensive Plan. The change would have changed over 110 acres of land located on the east side of Route 1 from Low Density Residential in the future use Comprehensive Plan to Commercial. City Planner Rob Pierce provided a brief history of the two parcels and the owner’s previous requests to have the property rezoned.

“The Planning Commission reviewed this at the May 17 meeting and recommended denial of the Comprehensive Plan amendments upon a vote of four to two. The reasons for denial included they were not in favor of the Comprehensive Plan amendment because they felt there was adequate commercial land inventory already within city limits and along Route 1 and they had concerns about access to the property and compatible land uses,” Pierce said. “The two dissenting votes that were supporting the amendment request, felt that the city should give the developer an opportunity to see what can be done with the property and that the proposal would benefit the city from an economic development standpoint.”

After presenting the history of the property, Pierce turned the meeting over to the applicant for comment.

“We’re here tonight as a result of my client requesting amendments to change the future land use designations for these two parcels, those future land use designations are low density residential currently, but it’s important to discuss and understand completely the history of these parcels,” James Griffin, an attorney representing the applicants, said. “When the city adopted the 2008 Comprehensive Plan 14 years ago, it changed the future land use designations for these two parcels of land. The future land use designations for these two parcels had been highway commercial. When those highway commercial designations were taken away through the 2008 Comp Plan, my client did not own these lands. He acquired them later. The parties who did own them at that time had not taken any steps to develop them commercially.”

Griffin pointed out that changing the designation in the Comprehensive Plan did not approve anything but that it simply meant future commercial development was possible. He pointed out that his client would then be able to reach out to developers to see if anyone was interested in placing a commercial building on the land. During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Senator David Wilson expressed support for the change, stating that there had been a letter submitted to Planning Commission with his signature that was not created by him, but that a corrected letter was included in the council packet.

“We have got to take a serious look on where are we going to put commercial businesses on the east side of Milford. If you’ll take a look on the west side, what have you done to the City of Milford on the west side. You can’t get down 113 now on Friday and Saturday night for traffic I’m here to discuss the future growth of what happens in the city of Milford. I’ve been here for 72 years, and I can tell you 60 years ago Milford was better served on commercial businesses. Let’s go back, let’s just take you on a little heritage tour here. Let’s go back and look at what happened in Milford and back in the 60s and 70s with clothing stores, Coopersmith, Hoffman, Fisher’s, JC Penney’s, Derricksons, Grant Store, you could go to Milford and buy a suit of clothes. You could go to Milford and you can take and do your shopping. A lady could go get an evening dress. You can’t even get a shirt and Milford now, Why do people go to Dover? Why? Because Milford doesn’t have what it needs right here in Milford.”

Senator Wilson, however, was the only person to speak out in favor of the change in the Comprehensive Plan. Steve Griffin, President of the Homeowner’s Association with Knollac Acres, spoke for the homeowners in his development.

“Mr. Fannin and his company purchased that land around 2016 after the plan was already adopted,” Griffin said. “He should have done his due diligence when he purchased the property. This was in the Comp Plan. That’s why you do due diligence when you purchase land. Let’s talk about Mr. Wilson saying that we would not our subdivision wouldn’t be here if he had anything to do with it. You’re right. But we are here. Fact is that land is zoned residential. Our developments exist. There are 30 homes around Knollac Acres, 30 homes plus less you have Hidden Acres and the other homes down Cedar Creek Road. What is your commitment? Us? Some of us are in the city of Milford. As one council member said earlier today I have an obligation not only to the citizens but to the neighbors of the city of Milford. That’s us.

It would be a horrible injustice to approve this which opens up the gateway.”

State Representative Bryan Shupe also spoke out against the change, talking not as a state representative but as a resident of Knollac Acres.

“I served alongside of you all as Mayor and now State Representative but I come tonight as a resident of Milford,” Representative Shupe said. “We said that we aren’t residents of Milford. I know that I surely am. I operated a business there for 10 years, rehabilitated a 20 year vacant building and I know all of these people pay their state and federal taxes that pay for a lot of things here in Milford, so I’d like to just say that off the bat. “Tonight, we’ve heard the applicants’ representatives say that the City representatives or the state agencies are incorrect about something that they’ve told you and I’d like for us to just recognize and listen to the people that we know we can trust. We know we can trust our city planner. We know we can trust our planning commission. We know we can trust the Planning Office in Delaware, and we know we can trust your own comp plan. And that’s what I’m asking you all to trust in tonight is the things that we know that we can trust. This is the decision tonight.

Representative Shupe pointed out that the applicant could claim that the change to the Comp Plan did not mean commercial was going to happen, but in his experience, once the plan was changed, the argument would be made that since the Comprehensive Plan showed commercial, the zoning needed to change to match that plan.

“Any decision you make tonight should be based on the facts that you have today, not on what someone hopes they’ll be down the road somewhere,” Howard Webb said. “This property does not have access to Route 1, does not have access to Cedar Neck Road. There could be access on Bucks Road, but it has very limited capabilities. What it boils down to our applicant’s property has a location problem. And that should not be a city problem. So we’d like for you to give that consideration.”

Lucius Webb spoke against the application and suggested that council members who accepted campaign contributions from Elmer Fannin, one of the owners of the property, should recuse themselves from the vote. Councilman Todd Culotta admitted that Fannin had contributed to his campaign when he ran for mayor along with about 30 other people and he did not feel that he needed to recuse himself. Solicitor Rutt supported Culotta’s decision stating there was no conflict of interest.

Public comment continued for more than two hours as many residents in the vicinity of the property expressed concerns about changing the land designation to commercial. When Vice-Mayor Jason James called for a motion on the first property, Councilman Michael Boyle motioned that the request be denied. The motion was seconded by Councilman Brian Baer. Councilman James then called for a roll call vote with 6 members voting to deny the motion and one, Councilman Culotta voting to approve it.

“I am voting against the denial for the simple reason that this is just a change to masterplan just to have a discussion about what possibly could go there. It doesn’t guarantee that they can build anything tomorrow and they can’t break ground without a whole lot of approvals necessary to get to that point, but we’re not even close,” Councilman Culotta said. “My concern is that urban sprawl with more housing over there, it’s likely that the golf course may become a development and it’s possible that if, let’s say Lowe’s or something like that were to go where Redner’s is now and that shopping center. A lot of those folks who live in that part of town are gonna come through. Then we’re gonna get complaints about people driving through those developments to get to those retail areas. I do appreciate the residents not wanting this right next to them. I do appreciate that. I do understand that. But I was elected to represent the taxpayers and voters of not 64 households that just don’t want it next to them. Again, I appreciate it, I don’t disagree with them, but I’m looking at the big picture here.”

The vote for the second parcel’s change in the Comprehensive Plan was also defeated with a vote of six to one with Councilman Culotta casting the only vote to approve.

Milford LIVE News

Hearings provide insight into FY2022-23 budget

Over three nights, Milford City Council reviewed the FY2022-23 budget with presentations from various department heads regarding revenue and expenditures. The total balanced budget is $52,858,538. Much of the increase in the budget was related to personnel costs as vacant positions are filled in various departments. The budget also includes $2.6 million not spent in the FY2022 budget. About $200,000 ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

City and district may partner on sidewalk, SRO needs

At a recent meeting, Dr. Kevin Dickerson, Superintendent of Milford School District, provided the board with information on two sidewalk projects the district may partner with the city to upgrade as well as details on the contract for School Resource Officers (SRO) used by the district. “We do have one project here with 10th Street that goes kind of behind ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford Middle School project moves forward

With the Milford School Board approving the bid from BSA+A for architectural engineering services for the remodeling of the Milford Middle School on Lakeview Avenue, the project has moved one step farther toward completion. BSA+A will lead the processes for developing the design and site plan for the project. “We will be collaborating with BSA+A and our construction management team ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware obtains another $12 million for ocean dredging projects

Delaware is in line to receive another $12 million dollars from the federal government for beach replenishment projects starting in the fall. Army Corps of Engineers FY 2022 Work Plan lists three separate areas they plan to spend money on Delaware's coastline in the fall, with projects determined before the storm early in May which shrunk the coastline especially between Dewey and South Bethany.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware Memorial Day dune crossing closures

Multiple vehicle and pedestrian beach access points will be closed during Memorial Day weekend, DNREC announced Thursday. The drive-on and walk-on crossings sustained damage during a May 8 nor’easter. Unsafe drop-offs along the dunes where the crossings meet the beach necessitated the closures. Very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing, even during low tide at the closed locations, ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Milford LIVE News

Council approves change to former flower shop location

Milford City Council approved a request from Clark Service Group to change the former Milford Florist location on North Walnut Street to a contractor’s establishment. Council was required to issue a conditional use for the property even though it was already zoned commercial. After rules for public hearings were read into the record by City Solicitor David Rutt, City Planner ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – May 27, 2022

The English Diner opened in 1939 on the corner of Wicomico Street and Baltimore Avenue. Moved to 21st Street and Philadelphia Avenue in the last 1950s, it was one of Ocean City’s most popular family restaurants. It was known as “Little City Hall” for the daily breakfast gatherings of...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Milford LIVE News

New History Eco-Tours Now Being Offered in Milford, Delaware

Local tour company, Delmarva Discovery Tours, has teamed up with the Dupont Nature Center, the Milford Museum, Abbott’s Mill Nature Center and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford to offer a unique history and eco-tour that focuses on history along the Mispillion River. “This was a collaborative effort between the five organizations to drive more tourism to Milford by ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
#Land Use#Commercial Building#City Limits#Conflict Of Interest#Comp Plan#Milford City Council#Country Life Homes#The Planning Commission
Cape Gazette

Commercial project approved along Route 24

V&M LLC of Rehoboth Beach has been granted a conditional use to construct a 5,000-square-foot convenience store with 10 fuel pumps, and a three-story, 12,000-square-foot office building on a three-acre parcel on the southwestern corner of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road between Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. At its May...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Terminates Limited State of Emergency in Kent County

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Wednesday terminated the limited State of Emergency in Kent County put in place on Monday, May 23 due to the barge fire occurring in the Delaware Bay. “First responders fought the fires and successfully kept our community and our environment safe,” said...
KENT COUNTY, DE
delaware.gov

New DMV Support Pollinator Plate Creating a Buzz

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is excited to announce its new specialty Support Pollinators License Plate recently won the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association’s (ALPCA) Best Plate Award for 2021. This morning at 10:00 am Secretary of Transportation Nicole...
DELAWARE STATE
News Break
Politics
firststateupdate.com

Newark Road Closure Information For Biden’s Visit To UD This Weekend

Biden will be speaking at the University of Delaware’s (UD) 2022 Commencement ceremony on Saturday so we reached out to the Newark Police Department for road closure information. Here’s what they’re telling us. University of Delaware graduation ceremonies on both Friday 5/27 and Saturday 5/28 will cause...
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

Local private attorney announces candidacy for Wicomico County State Attorney

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – 47 ABC caught up with one private attorney who’s throwing his hat in the ring for the Wicomico County State’s Attorney seat. Tuesday evening, James Lee Britt hosted a campaign launch event in Downtown Salisbury. Britt has been a resident of the Eastern Shore for 14 years, serving as a circuit clerk for Wicomico County for 10 years.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

DNREC announces two new names for leadership roles

Secretary Shawn M. Garvin announced changes May 17 to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s leadership structure, selecting Steven Smailer as new director of DNREC’s Division of Water and naming Kim Siegel as chief of staff within DNREC’s Office of the Secretary. Smailer succeeds...
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Activates Emergency Management Assistance Compact to Support Emergency Response to Barge Fire

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Tuesday issued a limited State of Emergency in Kent County due to the barge fire occurring in the Delaware Bay. The Governor requested additional resources to support local emergency management agencies – including the Bowers Fire Company and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control – through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) to continue combatting the fire.
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Superheroes to visit downtown at the next Third Thursday

On June 16 from 4:30 PM to 8 PM, downtown Milford will be the site of a superhero gathering. Downtown Milford Inc. (DMI) and Red Bandanna have partnered for the June Third Thursday event, inviting some of your favorite heroes to come into town and see what Milford has to offer. “I would really hate for our local superheroes to ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Ocean City Today

OP water taxi service begins after Memorial Day weekend

(May 27, 2022) Starting on Tuesday, May 31, Ocean Pines residents can take advantage of a new water taxi service carrying passengers between Ocean Pines and Ocean City. Thanks to a collaboration with OC Bay Hopper, riders can leave from the Ocean Pines Yacht Club to one of three stops in Ocean City: 118th Street, 48th Street, and the West Ocean City Harbor.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
