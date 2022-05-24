ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

St. Louis man loses legs after hit-and-run crash in Chicago

By Kelly Davis
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uk7qY_0fo8Jmg800

CHICAGO — A St. Louis man was severely injured during a hit-and-run crash on Michigan Avenue as a driver attempted to flee a traffic stop.

Chicago police initially reported Bryce Summary was in good condition after the crash but his family says he has suffered severe injuries, including the loss of his lower extremities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXeug_0fo8Jmg800
Bryce Summary gives a thumbs up from a Northwestern Hospital bed. (Photo: Amy Summary)

“It’s true what they say. Your life can change in a matter of seconds, and that’s what happened,” wife Amy Summary told WGN News.

Cop says she was asked to leave Pilsen bookstore over ‘police-free’ stance

Summary says she and her husband walked down Magnificent Mile on their way to dinner on May 12 when the unthinkable occurred.

“Bryce yelled, ‘look at that,’ and I felt a push and I saw a white SUV coming at us,” Summary said.

Police say a white Mercedes tried to evade a traffic stop but hit another car before barreling into a building at the corner of Michigan Avenue and E. Ohio Street.

“After I heard the crash, I thought Bryce would be right behind me and when he wasn’t there instantly, I knew something was wrong,” Summary said.

Bryce became pinned under the vehicle. Afterward, nearby healthcare workers who witnessed the crash immediately administered treatment, applying tourniquets to Bryce’s crushed legs.

“If it weren’t for those nurses and the police that were on the scene, I don’t know if we would still be here. If he would still be here with us,” Summary said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGtqq_0fo8Jmg800
Police say a white Mercedes tried to evade a downtown traffic stop. (Photo: File)

Amidst 10 days spent at Northwestern Hospital, Bryce has undergone six surgeries – including two leg amputations.

CPD highlights drop in murders as other areas of crime up

“He’s just trying to stay positive and hopeful,” Summary said.

In the meantime, police continue searching for the Mercedes driver. Authorities say the driver fled on foot following the crash.

“By the time I thought to even look up and away from Bryce, they were gone,” Summary said. “The door was open,” Summary said.

Although the Summary’s say justice is on the brain, so is family. The couple says they are eager to return home to their two boys in St. Louis.

“We’ll have our good days, we’ll have our bad days, but we just have to focus on the fact that we’re both still alive and we’re here for each other and our kids,” Summary said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfDKb_0fo8Jmg800
Bryce and Amy Summary pictured with her their two boys. (Photo: Amy Summary)

The Summary family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills, lodging, clothes, and other expenses. The page has raised more than $8,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Funeral held today for man killed in Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – The funeral is Friday morning for Christopher Brennan. He is the man who was killed on Friday, May 20 while taking out the trash in the Shaw neighborhood. Brennan, 47, was shot in the backyard of his home on Flora Place. The funeral for Brennan is at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Gunmen fired at least 40 rounds on the Near North Side — and much of it was caught on video

At least three gunmen fired dozens of shots Thursday evening on the Near North Side, leaving nearby residents rattled, but no one injured. Much of it was caught on video. Chicago police officers who were on patrol radioed shots fired at 7:04 p.m., initially estimating 15 to 20 shots fired, then 30 to 35 shots, then 40 to 45 shots as the gunfire continued during their transmission.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnificent Mile#Chicago Police#Traffic Accident#Wgn News#Mercedes
cwbchicago.com

Man points gun at TV news crew during live report in River North

Chicago police are trying to track down a man who apparently pointed a gun at a TV news crew during a live broadcast in River North on Wednesday morning. It happened live on Fox 32 as reporter Joanie Lum broadcast for the morning news. A screen grab tweeted by @CPD1617Scanner shows the man pointing an object at the camera around 7:06 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX 2

Woman shot in the hip in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot in the hip in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania just off of Broadway. Police were at the scene. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis' Elizabeth Cooke Arrested for Car Break-in that Led to Viral Infamy

The saga of Elizabeth Cooke is over. Maybe. In August, the 37 year old was interrupted while breaking into a Jeep in Marine Villa. The man who owned the Jeep filmed his confrontation with her. Cooke ran away, leaving her phone behind. The phone contained evidence of a plethora of thefts and burglaries as well as what many believed was evidence that Cooke may have been involved in the suspicious death of 62-year-old Bobby Phillips.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

1 dead after crash in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a crash on Wednesday afternoon, May 25. Madison County Captain Will Dimitroff said they were called to the scene at 3:13 p.m. An officer controlled traffic at the scene and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area until the investigation was over.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy