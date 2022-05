Cairo led after only one pitch of the Class 1 state quarterfinal-round baseball game against Northwest of Hughesville on Wednesday, but it was the last pitch of the game. The Bearcats’ Gage Wilson hit a two-out grand slam home run in the bottom of the seventh, enabling Cairo to end the Mustangs’ season, stunning the top-ranked team in the state 7-6.

