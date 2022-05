Scientists from The University of Texas at Austin have developed an innovative low-cost gel film that could one day help people who live in drylands without easy access to clean drinking water. This material is capable of pulling drinking water from the air in even the arid climates, and the items used to facilitate this reaction cost just $2 per kilogram, with a single kilogram having the ability to produce more than 6 liters of water per day.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO