Eau Claire, WI

SportScene13 May 23rd, 2022

By Jessica Mendoza
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Track...

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 26th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A busy day of prep playoff action. On the softball diamond it was regional finals, as Chippewa Falls took on DC Everest, Eau Claire North travelled to Marshfield and Cadott battled Elmwood-Plum City. It was sectionals for Track and Field and we have action from the Division 1 meet in Marshfield and the Division 3 meets at Colfax and Mondovi. In baseball, McDonell played host to Flambeau in the regional quarterfinals. Finally, on the tennis court, Regis and Altoona look to earn trips to state at sectionals.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Lou Gehrig Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express is partnering with The ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter to celebrate Lou Gehrig Day and raise funds in support of more than 600 Wisconsin Families living with ALS, who are being served by the Wisconsin Chapter. Express tickets sold for this game...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

RCU Foundation Youth Rock Hunt starting June 3

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The RCU Foundation is announcing the start of an annual scavenger hunt just for kids, Youth Rock Hunt. According to a media release by Royal Credit Union, the Youth Rock Hunt, part of Rock the Riverfront 22, intends to encourage families to “get outside and explore their communities while searching for custom-engraved rocks.”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Ridin’ for a Reason

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 15th annual Ridin’ for a Reason Rally is June 4. It starts at 10 a.m. at Loopy’s Bar and Grill in Chippewa falls. Proceeds are donated to the Marshfield Clinic Mobile Mammography Unit.
WEAU-TV 13

WAGNER TAILS: Darcy & Nick and Tokyo

DUNN AND MONROE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Darcy and Nick were born at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie in February after their mom came from a local farm. As soon as these three-month-old boys see someone, they don’t walk, they run to greet the person. They both want attention. Whether that’s sitting on a lap or a shoulder or just being held.
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Doll & Pet Parade scheduled for June 19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clear Water Kiwanis Doll and Pet Parade is happening Sunday, June 19 at Owen Park in Eau Claire. The parade starts at 2 p.m. Registration/Check-in is from 1 to 1:55 p.m. in Owen Park by the tennis courts. There’s no cost to participate. The contest for the Grand Animal of the Chippewa Valley is also back this year. Submitting your pet is free. Votes cost $1. The pet with the most votes will serve as the Grand Marshall for the Doll and Pet Parade. Click HERE to enter. Voting ends on June 10. All monies raised will be used locally for projects in the Chippewa Valley.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Area teen is running his own business in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -One area student, who hasn’t even finished high school yet, is turning his passion into a business. For Isaiah Prince, it’s all about the details. He’s been detailing cars in his spare time since middle school. This year he took that hobby and made...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Tomah Police to conduct random patrols, add presence to Tomah schools

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tomah Police Department says it will be conducting random, unannounced patrols at Tomah Area School District schools through the end of the school year in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas Tuesday. The Police Department posted on Facebook that...
TOMAH, WI
1520 The Ticket

PleasureLand RV Acquiring RV Business in Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD -- PleasureLand RV Center is acquiring an RV business in Wisconsin. The St. Cloud-based company says its newest location is Coulee Region RV in West Salem, Wisconsin. They were founded in 1990. The location will carry the full line of Grand Design, Crossroads and Winnebago motorized RVs. It...
WSAW

Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Hazmat teams are responding to a developing situation in Stevens Point. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office per the Stevens Point Fire Chief, crews responded to a sulfuric acid leak Thursday night. The initial page said the size of the leak was 400 gallons in size.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

CFPD thanks businesses for help during Lily Peters investigation

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department gave a special thank you to two local organizations for their help during an investigation after a tragedy in Chippewa Falls. In a social post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook Page, the Chippewa Falls Police Department also thanked the...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KARE 11

Explosion of RV campgrounds stirs controversy in Wisconsin

SPOONER, Wis. — An explosion of RV campgrounds during the pandemic has turned lake country in western Wisconsin into ground zero in a growing turf war over lake property. Cabin owners and many residents in Burnett and Washburn counties have fought vigorously over the last two years to stop the growth of these campgrounds.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

CVTC approves 2022-23 budget

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new budget is in place for Chippewa Valley Technical College. During a meeting Thursday night the college voted to approve the 2022 to 2023 budget. The budget has nearly $114 million in total expenses, which is down nearly 19 percent from last year. The budget...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Missing woman from Polk County found safe, silver alert cancelled

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The silver alert has been cancelled. Ingram has been found safe. POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A silver alert has been issued for 84-year-old Yvonne Faye Ingram. Ingram was last seen in Osceola, Wis. According to Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert, Ingram had left her home...
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Altoona police officer’s actions justified during domestic situation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says an Altoona police officer’s actions during a domestic situation were justified. The shooting happened May 3rd at a home in Altoona. Police officers say the suspect in the case, 49-year-old Reginald Jameson of Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of Eau Claire, Wis., was holding a woman with a knife in his hand, and she was bleeding.
ALTOONA, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Area 4th of July celebration canceled for 2022

Wausau’s annual 4th of July celebration will not be held in 2022, the third consecutive year the event has been cancelled. The Wausau Area Fourth of July Celebration at Marathon Park was canceled in 2020 amid COVID health concerns. Then in 2021, the event was canceled again, this time for reasons unrelated to COVID, organizers said.
WAUSAU, WI

