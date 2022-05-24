SportScene13 May 23rd, 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clear Water Kiwanis Doll and Pet Parade is happening Sunday, June 19 at Owen Park in Eau Claire. The parade starts at 2 p.m. Registration/Check-in is from 1 to 1:55 p.m. in Owen Park by the tennis courts. There’s no cost to participate. The contest for the Grand Animal of the Chippewa Valley is also back this year. Submitting your pet is free. Votes cost $1. The pet with the most votes will serve as the Grand Marshall for the Doll and Pet Parade. Click HERE to enter. Voting ends on June 10. All monies raised will be used locally for projects in the Chippewa Valley.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO