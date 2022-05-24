ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama House District 25 Seat Is Up for Grabs

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcCutheon has served in the legislature as the House District 25 Representative...

whnt.com

apr.org

Alabama election officials investigating voting mix-up in two Republican-only State House races

The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County. The confusion might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district. Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell say the problem affected House of Representatives Districts 28 and 29. They say they learned on the day of the Primary election that a problem of some voters being listed in the wrong district had not been corrected since it was discovered in late April. The officials say they don't know how many voters were affected. Merrill and Judge Hassell sent out a joint statement on the problem, which says it was up to boards of registrars in each county to assign voters to the correct districts after the Legislature approved new districts last year. They state the Etowah County Board of Registrars received the data and maps on the new districts in November of last year. In the State House District 28 race, former legislator Mack Butler got just over two hundred more votes than the incumbent Gil Isbell. In District 29, Republican Mark Gidley received eighty two more votes than his opponent Jamie Grant in that open seat race.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

In Alabama House, Senate, nine incumbents lose

Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
AL.com

Alabama primary 2022 election results in governor, Senate, state and local races

Here are the results from Tuesday’s Alabama Republican and Democratic primaries for governor and U.S. Senate. The vote determined who will represent each party in the Nov. 8 General Election for scores of offices – from legislators, district attorneys, and county commissioners. Candidates who did not get more than 50 percent of the vote will be in runoffs that will be held June 21.
aldailynews.com

House shakeup: 7 incumbents lose, 3 forced to runoffs

An embattled state lawmaker who in 2020 celebrated the birthday of a KKK founder was one of several Alabama House incumbents to lose a primary contest Tuesday. Others were forced into June runoffs, according to unofficial results from the Alabama Secretary of State. Nearly two dozen incumbents on both sides...
The Associated Press

Alabama congressional races to feature one runoff in June

Control of Alabama’s seven-member congressional delegation likely will remain firmly in Republican hands, but not without a contest. Two GOP candidates are in a runoff for the open District 5 seat in north Alabama, and three Republican incumbents and the only Democratic member face opposition in November. All the incumbents will be heavy favorites to return to Washington.
News Break
Politics
AL.com

Women rule Alabama’s primary: Britt, Ivey pave way for a successful night

When the Alabama Legislature adopted a near-total ban on abortion in 2019, the national headlines focused on the lack of women serving in the Legislature. At the time, only four women were serving in the Alabama Senate, 22 total in the Legislature. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 15.7% of the Legislature’s 140 members in 2021 are women.
WSFA

Ivey wins renomination in Alabama primary

Britt, Brooks head to runoff in Alabama Republican primary Senate race. NBC's Chuck Todd weighs in on Alabama's primary election. 4 candidates vying for GOP nomination for Alabama Secretary of State. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 11:16 AM UTC. Here’s where to find your polling place before the Primary Election...
WKRG News 5

Alabama Primary 2022: Baldwin County elections

UPDATE: We have results from primary races in Baldwin County. Baldwin County Commission, District 4: Charles Gruber leads Chris Crawford 55% to 45% with 98% reporting. Baldwin County Commission, District 2: Matt McKenzie leads Steve Carey and Jonathan Armstrong 40% to 35% and 25% respectively with 98% reporting. Baldwin County Board of Education, District 4: […]
AL.com

Glock switches and voting problems: Down in Alabama

A man in Birmingham, Alabama, has been indicted on federal charges of possessing a device that converts a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said the party is upset about a situation where some voters were assigned to vote in the wrong state House district.
wtvy.com

Several Alabama sheriffs survive primary races; at least 1 set for runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The incumbent will remain in office in several of Alabama’s local sheriff races, though at least one is headed to a primary runoff. In Autauga County, incumbent Joe Sedinger won his race for reelection against Mark Harrell and Ken Gray. No Democratic candidate is running against Sedinger, meaning he’ll remain sheriff following the November general election.
