BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local kids resale store is working to help parents who are struggling with the current baby formula shortage, but the formula is going fast. “Yesterday we received three cases of one kind and then about seven cans of another kind,” Kid to Kid Store Manager, Sara O’Bannon, said. “We have distributed all of those as of this morning and currently are running very low.”

BRYAN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO