ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Quick Six: Hornets head coach, McCaffrey, Commanders stadium & more

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KiXY_0fo8IOnR00

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Hornets still don’t have a head coach. That means they need to hire… somebody.

Christian McCaffrey sounded the siren and wore the ceremonial crown for Charlotte FC. Which would Brien do?

Outside of the Coke 600, we gave what we’re most looking forward to about the race weekend.

Commander new stadium, Baker Mayfield, Carla’s most memorable thing from Austin Texas, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? Let’s chat about it anyway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi joins CSL

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi joined CSL Wednesday night to talk about the racing world. There’s no man better for the job and we were lucky enough to steal him as he didn’t need to travel this week to cover races. From the Coke 600 odds to the tracks conditions, we have […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Charlotte, TX
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Queen City, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers to double football stadium capacity in $100M facilities plan

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte 49ers plan to double the seating capacity at the school’s on-campus football stadium as part of a long-term facilities plan released Tuesday afternoon. The initial phase, including expansion of Jerry Richardson Stadium and building a combination soccer-lacrosse stadium, will cost $102 million and depend entirely on private fundraising to pay for the projects.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commanders#Charlotte Fc#Hornets#Coke#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
corneliustoday.com

Matt’s Chicago closes down in Cornelius

May 26. Matt’s Chicago has closed after two decades in the same location on West Catawba. Owner Peter Hext could not be reached for comment, but on Facebook he had mentioned landlord issues as well as difficulties finding help. The restaurant web site says the eatery is permanently closed....
CORNELIUS, NC
nsjonline.com

Racing returning to North Wilkesboro

In 1946, North Wilkesboro Speedway cost $1,500 to build. Now, one of NASCAR’s original tracks will return to action thanks to an $18 million makeover. Located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and at the epicenter of the post-war moonshine black market, the speedway is an integral part of stock car racing’s North Carolina roots.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Man Celebrates $100,000 Lottery Win

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – William Mitchell of Charlotte tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Mitchell bought his lucky Grand Money ticket from Arrowood Corner on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

3 yoga stretches for the sciatica

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time for another yoga workout with Kara McConaghy from Yogate4EliteAthletes. These are great stretches to do if you have an office job where you're sitting all day. These exercises will help prevent sciatica issues and lower back pain. Sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Typically, sciatica affects only one side of your body. Certain stretches may provide some relief for people experiencing sciatica-related pain. Anecdotally, most people with sciatica do find that stretching helps relieve pain. However, anyone with this symptom should speak with a doctor before doing any stretching exercises to avoid further injury. Let’s get started. First you need an armless office chair or something similar.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy