BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters rescued someone Thursday trapped in waist-deep mud near the NCR Trail. Crews were called to the 200 block of Ashland Road about 9:30 a.m. in response to someone stuck in mud under a bridge, authorities said. The fire department dispatched tactical crews who were able to remove the person by 10:30 a.m. The agency said the person was checked out by paramedics at the scene and refused further medical treatment.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO