Canaries hold off Winnipeg in high-scoring affair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries opened a four-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes Monday night in Sioux Falls.
The Birds would strike first, tallying two runs in the bottom of the first to take an early 2-0 lead.
Winnipeg would turn that deficit into a lead off a three-run home run in the top of the 3rd.
But Sioux Falls would answer back immediately as Jabari Henry’s solo home run in their ensuing at-bat tied the game up at 3 a piece.
After Winnipeg went up 4-3 in the 4th, Sioux Falls scored the game’s next 8 runs to take an 11-4 lead, and they’d never look back, holding off a late Winnipeg rally for the 12-10 victory.
Sioux Falls and Winnipeg continue their series Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
