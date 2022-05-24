ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Canaries hold off Winnipeg in high-scoring affair

By Sean Bower
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries opened a four-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes Monday night in Sioux Falls.

The Birds would strike first, tallying two runs in the bottom of the first to take an early 2-0 lead.

Winnipeg would turn that deficit into a lead off a three-run home run in the top of the 3rd.

But Sioux Falls would answer back immediately as Jabari Henry’s solo home run in their ensuing at-bat tied the game up at 3 a piece.

After Winnipeg went up 4-3 in the 4th, Sioux Falls scored the game’s next 8 runs to take an 11-4 lead, and they’d never look back, holding off a late Winnipeg rally for the 12-10 victory.

Sioux Falls and Winnipeg continue their series Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

KELOLAND

Late-inning explosion leads Canaries past Goldeyes

The Sioux Falls Canaries had taken 2 of 3 from Winnipeg heading into the series finale. The Birds rallied from an 11-run deficit Wednesday night for the 14-13 victory, and once again used some late-inning magic to pick up the 8-4 victory over the Goldeyes Thursday afternoon.
