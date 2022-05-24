ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland weather forecast: Midweek warm up accompanied with rain

WKYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday brings more sunshine...

www.wkyc.com

WKYC

Light it up! Mike Polk Jr. takes us behind the scenes at the Terminal Tower

CLEVELAND — Have you ever looked up at the Terminal Tower in downtown Cleveland and wondered why they decided to illuminate it with a certain color? And also, who exactly are “They”: These modern day lighthouse keepers who are essentially responsible for declaring that “this is what our city cares about right now”, based on their color choices. That’s an awesome responsibility. And as it turns out, there are but a select few people trusted to wield this awesome power, including Matthew Rinker and Matthew Driggs of The K&D Group, Inc., who were kind enough to invite me into the heart of the beast for a Terminal Tower Technician Tutorial. It was an eye-opening affair.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Frontier Festival opening Thursday at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. Cedar Point’s annual Frontier Festival returns to the amusement park on Thursday, May 26. Frontier Festival will take place daily...
SANDUSKY, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
WKYC

Cleveland woman found dead inside Slavic Village home 4 days after going missing

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland woman who had been missing for nearly four days was found dead inside a Slavic Village home Wednesday afternoon, officials have confirmed. Passers by located a body inside the vacant house on the 3600 block of East 54th Street around 4 p.m. before calling police. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has since identified the woman as 25-year-old Anastasia Hamilton, who hadn't been seen since late Saturday night while downtown.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

36-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. A fatal crash in Canton over the weekend took the life of one motorcyclist, the Canton Police Department said. On Friday, May 20, at approximately 11:02 p.m., the Canton Police Department responded to...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

32-year-old Akron man fatally shot Monday

A 32-year-old man was found fatally shot in an Akron house on Monday night. According to police, authorities received a call regarding a shooting that took place in the 1000 block of Cole Avenue late Monday night. Upon arriving, officers found 32-year-old Derrick D. Fischer of Akron in the basement with multiple gunshot wounds.
AKRON, OH

