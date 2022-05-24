Cleveland weather forecast: Midweek warm up accompanied with rain

CLEVELAND — Have you ever looked up at the Terminal Tower in downtown Cleveland and wondered why they decided to illuminate it with a certain color? And also, who exactly are “They”: These modern day lighthouse keepers who are essentially responsible for declaring that “this is what our city cares about right now”, based on their color choices. That’s an awesome responsibility. And as it turns out, there are but a select few people trusted to wield this awesome power, including Matthew Rinker and Matthew Driggs of The K&D Group, Inc., who were kind enough to invite me into the heart of the beast for a Terminal Tower Technician Tutorial. It was an eye-opening affair.

