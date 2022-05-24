ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita officials receive death threats over Wichita Police Department leadership

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IwWJ_0fo8HUoM00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A few Wichita officials received death threats over who will be the next leader of the Wichita Police Department.

The officials who received the death threats are Mayor Brandon Whipple and District 1 Council Member Brandon Johnson .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYptB_0fo8HUoM00
    Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUO5j_0fo8HUoM00
    District 1 Council Member Brandon Johnson

KSN News 3 was able to confirm the threats with Johnson. Whipple says they were made aware of them on Monday, May 23.

Both confirm the death threats warn them to not appoint an outsider to lead the police department.

Wichita man convicted of kidnapping 8-year-old girl

The Wichita Police Department is considering the threats credible.

This is not the first time Whipple has received a death threat . Back in 2020, a man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kidnap and kill Whipple over the city mask ordinance. The man was later charged with three counts of criminal threats.

Whipple was elected as the Mayor of Wichita in the Nov. 5, 2019, election and was sworn into office on Jan. 13, 2020. Johnson was elected to serve as Wichita’s District 1 Council Member in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
KSNT News

Former Kansas police officer arrested by KBI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has arrested a former police officer from the Ellinwood Police Department. Ellinwood is located in the center of the state 10 miles east of Great Bend. At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, KBI agents arrested 40-year-old Christopher W. Rowland, of Great Bend, near Main and 11th […]
ELLINWOOD, KS
KWCH.com

One hospitalized in crash in N Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash at 17th and Mosley in north Wichita. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A cause was not immediately given. Eyewitness News has a reporter at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Report of possible shooting leads to search in N. Wichita canal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No one was found in a search by rescue divers in a nearby canal, but Wichita police are seeking further information into an anonymous report of a possible shooting Wednesday afternoon that led to a heavy emergency response in the north part of the city. That response included the search in the canal.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

Answers sought as trash ignored for weeks in SW Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Living in filth with no explanation, residents of a manufactured home park in southwest Wichita say their trash hasn’t been picked up in weeks, turning their block into a landfill. One of the residents of Sleepy Hollow manufactured home park reached out to Eyewitness News in hopes of getting answers.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police close to closing case with your help

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Factfinder 12 is revisiting a Wichita cold case as the one year mark since Abram Galvan was shot dead after attending a wedding. Wichita police say the Factfinder 12 investigation that aired in August of 2021 sparked dozens of tips, now they’re looking for the tip that solves the case.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Whipple
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Shea Twitchell

Shea Twitchell, 15, was reported missing on May 9, 2022, in Newton. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said she may still be in the area. Missing from: Newton, Kan. Missing since: May 9, 2022. Age when reported missing: 15. Height: 5’6’’. Weight: 130 pounds. Hair:...
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Wichita man who stole car, shot owner in face, sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After pleading guilty to shooting a man in the face, stealing a car, and robbing a Kwik Shop, a Wichita man was sentenced to over 17 years in prison on Wednesday. 21-year-old Jacob Caddell pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated robbery on April 16. […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Threat#Police#Ksnw#District 1 Council#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Sedgwick County Tag Offices see major delays

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When Michael Elliott walked into the Douglas Tag Office Tuesday to renew his tags, he was surprised to have been turned away. He says he was told all slots that day were full and that he would need to text to reserve a slot first thing Wednesday morning. When he did […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Texas school shooting making impact on Wichita schools, families

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was the deadliest attack on an American elementary school since Sandy Hook nearly a decade ago. According to NBC News, there have been four school shootings in the United State so far this year, including one at Olathe East High School in […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Wichita business has two trailers stolen after thieves tear down fence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita business is out thousands of dollars because of thieves. The owners say someone busted through their barbed wire fence, cut the locks off their trailers, and took off with their equipment. Childhood friends Cyle Barnwell and Spencer Allen acquired Keystone Solid Surfaces in 2017. They say it’s difficult seeing […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD sergeant saves unconscious man with Narcan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said a sergeant at the Patrol West substation helped save a 20-year-old who was possibly suffering from an overdose of fentanyl on Friday. A man drove to the substation parking lot and flagged down a sergeant. He told the sergeant his friend was unresponsive in his car. […]
KSN News

Youth food insecurity addressed at Central Kansas Hunger Summit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurity affects more than 30,000 youth in Sedgwick County. At the Central Kansas Hunger Summit held in Wichita on Thursday, community leaders looked for solutions. “When I thought about opening up the gym, I knew it was gonna take a sacrifice from my part,” Tracey Mason, Sr. said. Mason owns […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy