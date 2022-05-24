ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NJ

No. 9 Watchung Hills over Montgomery - Softball recap

By Jason Bernstein
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the top of the seventh Maddie Moran drove in Emma Aridi on a groundout for what proved to be the winning run as Watchung Hills, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20,...

Watchung, NJ
Softball
Sports
