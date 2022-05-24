No. 9 Watchung Hills over Montgomery - Softball recap

Connor Hull went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI to lead Moorestown Friends to a victory on the road over Collingswood, 11-3. Jayden Lewis went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored while Aadit Pande hit a pair of singles with three RBI and a run scored for Moorestown Friends (9-8), which scored six runs in the top of the second inning to take a significant lead early on in the contest.

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO