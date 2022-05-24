DFW weather: Several rounds of rain expected throughout North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — People living in the Chisholm Trail area of Fort Worth are voicing their concerns about what every neighborhood needs. Right now, there is not a full-size grocery store in the area which is growing by leaps and bounds. That's not a surprise since North Texas is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country when it comes to people relocating to another state to call home.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO