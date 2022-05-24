ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DFW weather: Several rounds of rain expected throughout North Texas

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain chances stick around through Wednesday,...

www.wfaa.com

fox4news.com

North Texas under 'enhanced' risk for severe weather Tuesday night

DALLAS - All North Texas are under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Dallas-Fort Worth area through 10 p.m. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is now a 30% chance for severe thunderstorms that could...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

What are we looking at for Memorial Day Weekend? Here's the forecast

DALLAS — Temps dipped in the mid 50s Thursday morning and will rebound nicely going into the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and brisk west-northwest winds. The warming trend will continue through holiday weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected along with gusty south winds and becoming more humid. It...
DALLAS, TX
koxe.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 10:00 pm

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties in the KOXE listening area until 10:00 pm this Tuesday night. Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, Runnels, San Saba and Taylor, among others from southwest Texas to the DFW area. Storms are forecast to develop prior to 5:00 pm. Large hail, golf ball to tennis ball size, is possible along with damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. Stay tuned to KOXE 101.3 FM for weather update.
COLEMAN, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
CW33

Here’s why you may see smoke coming from DFW Airport

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re traveling near DFW Airport, you may see smoke. However, airport officials say that is no cause for concern as they are running training exercises. According to a video posted by airport officials, they will be hosting exercises at the DFW Fire Training Research...
DALLAS, TX
#North Texas
T. Ware

Free air conditioners available for qualifying Dallas County residents--some families can get energy bill help

Free air conditioners and electric bill help available for qualifying Dallas County residents -Hans Reniers/Unsplash. North Texas’ brutal summer heat can last for several months. Temperatures have already reached the upper 90s, and 100 degrees in some areas. Imagine what’s around the corner—since summer doesn’t officially start until June 21.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXII.com

New scam going around in North Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new scam is going around Texoma claiming to raise money for the local Veterans Affairs, but instead many people who’ve donated said all the money is just going in one man’s pocket. “I’m frustrated that he’s using our veterans as a scam to...
SHERMAN, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth neighborhood says grocery store is needed in growing area

FORT WORTH, Texas — People living in the Chisholm Trail area of Fort Worth are voicing their concerns about what every neighborhood needs. Right now, there is not a full-size grocery store in the area which is growing by leaps and bounds. That's not a surprise since North Texas is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country when it comes to people relocating to another state to call home.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

COVID-19 cases slowly beginning to rise in North Texas

DALLAS - The number of COVID-19 cases is slowly going up in North Texas. Hospitalizations are still pretty low, though. There were 351 new cases reported in Collin and Denton counties on Sunday. Dallas and Tarrant counties will report their numbers later in the week. But the best measure is...
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: H-E-B breaks ground in Allen

Iconic Texas-based grocer H-E-B hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning for its upcoming Allen location. Comprising the crowd of over 100 people were city officials, including Mayor Ken Fulk, Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey and more. Before the ceremony began, the Allen Philharmonic Band performed as attendees conversed and took pictures with the grocery store chain’s mascot, H-E-Buddy.
ALLEN, TX
Dallas Observer

A Travel Blogger's Picks For the Best Beaches Closest To Dallas

There’s no need to travel to the East or West Coast for a memorable summer vacation to the beach. Texas is home to several beach towns that have sandy shores and salt water, but also history, wildlife, beach-side activities, gorgeous hotels, personality and hidden gems. When the summer finally starts, Texans are ready to have a good time and Texas travel blogger My Curly Adventures knows the best spots. Here are her picks for the five best beach towns in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Jalyn Smoot

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.
DALLAS, TX

