Salute to our Veterans: Petty Officer Third Class Sylvester Parsons

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bradley Byrne has been named the next president and chief executive officer of the Mobile Chamber effective June 1, 2022. “After an extensive, nationwide search, we are excited to share that native Mobilian, former state Senator, former Chancellor of Alabama’s Community College System and former Congressman Bradley Byrne will become the next president and CEO of the Mobile Chamber,” said Terry Harbin, who has led the Chamber’s search committee. “We had many outstanding applicants for this top-level leadership position, and the committee invested much time and due diligence in finding the next leader of the Mobile Chamber.”

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO