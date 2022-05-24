ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Salute to our Veterans: Petty Officer Third Class Sylvester Parsons

By Emily Pounds
WPMI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a...

mynbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Bradley Byrne named Mobile Chamber President and CEO

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bradley Byrne has been named the next president and chief executive officer of the Mobile Chamber effective June 1, 2022. “After an extensive, nationwide search, we are excited to share that native Mobilian, former state Senator, former Chancellor of Alabama’s Community College System and former Congressman Bradley Byrne will become the next president and CEO of the Mobile Chamber,” said Terry Harbin, who has led the Chamber’s search committee. “We had many outstanding applicants for this top-level leadership position, and the committee invested much time and due diligence in finding the next leader of the Mobile Chamber.”
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Buzz Jordan loses race for Mobile County DA

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Buzz Jordan lost to Keith Blackwood in the primary election race for Mobile County District Attorney. Jordan was assistant DA years ago for about a decade and will now continue his work as a prosecutor at his independent practice. Jordan said he was looking forward...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Gulf Shores adding 12 pickleball courts to Sportsplex

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Gulf Shores will be adding 12 new outdoor, lighted pickleball courts at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex. These courts will be located on the east side of Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium and share the parking lot with the Varsity Baseball Field. With...
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile County, AL
Government
WPMI

Report: Shooter used key fob to enter Pensacola Fitness before killing

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The arrest report for the man charged with shooting and killing a woman Tuesday morning at Pensacola Fitness states he used his key fob to enter the gym. Kennon Farrow, 39, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. He was arrested Tuesday night in Escambia County after allegedly killing Carla Williams at the gym around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petty Officer Third Class#Salute#Wpmi#The U S Navy
WPMI

First steps taken to bring a waterpark to new Mobile Sportsplex

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When the county commission acquired the land for its Sportsplex just off I-10 and I-65, they were dreaming big... and why not? It's a big piece of land in a busy location. And though it's only in its beginning phases, Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Man wanted in Pensacola Fitness murder arrested in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The man wanted in the murder of a woman at Pensacola Fitness was arrested in Escambia County Tuesday night. Kennon Farrow, 39, was arrested without incident on Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road. Pensacola Police made the announcement around 9 p.m. Farrow was wanted for the shooting...
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Houston woman killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — ALEA reports a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Monday, May 23, has claimed the life of a Houston, Texas, woman. 51-year-old Judith M. Rohacs was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle she was operating left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WPMI

River Road at Styx River flooded, impassible

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Every time we get a manor downpour River Road at Styx River, people who live on the other side are forced to stock up, or get out. Part of the road collapsed last fall and although it’s still standing today, it’s completely impassible.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Hurricane Preparedness Expo set for June 23 in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Gulf Shores will host its annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo on Thursday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center, located at 1930 West 2nd street in Gulf Shores. This free event offers the public an opportunity to educate themselves on hurricane preparedness and the many products and services available to them before, during, and after a storm.
GULF SHORES, AL
WPMI

Improving location accuracy when you call 911

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — AT&T announced this month it will be the first cell service to send your GPS information to 911 when you call for help. It's now estimated that 80% of 911 calls are made on cell phones, and there can be delays getting callers exact location.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Apple CEO Tim Cook buys Robertsdale High School new band instruments

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County marching band has a new brand new sound thanks to a tech giant. The Robertsdale High School band members were all given new instruments. Courtesy of Apple CEO and Robertsdale High School graduate Tim Cook. With growth exploding in Baldwin County, band...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
WPMI

Mayor seeks to use budget surplus for City of Mobile projects

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson is seeking to transfer $16.3 million from the City of Mobile’s general fund budget surplus to fund multiple local infrastructure, recreation and public safety projects. On Tuesday, May 24, the Mobile City Council will consider a pair of resolutions that would...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy