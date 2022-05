SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Board of Commissioners have secured a $1 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to help Ukrainian refugees. “Spokane County recognizes the hardships that these refugees are facing during this crisis,” Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners Mary Kuney said. “With these funds we hope that those who choose to find sanctuary in our County will be one step closer to finding peace and experience the generosity and kindness that Spokane County is known for.”

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO