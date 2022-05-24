ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Authorities find man who fled officers and left 7-year-old daughter in vehicle

By My Sherie Johnson
 3 days ago

UPDATE ( KTVE/KARD ) — According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, authorities have located Jonathan Bernard Brooks.

Sheriff Kevin Cobb reports that Jonathan Brooks has been taken into custody. I wish to thank the Mangham Police Department and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in taking Brooks into custody.

Franklin Parish authorities ask for help to find man who fled officers, left 7-year-old daughter in vehicle

BASKIN, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office reported they need the public’s help to find 38-year-old Jonathan Bernard Brooks.

Jonathan Bernard Brooks

According to Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb, around 11:30 a.m., on Monday, May 23, 2022, the Baskin Police Department attempted to execute a routine traffic stop on a Chevrolet Dually. Police later identified Brooks as the driver, and said that he fled from officers down the rural roads north of Baskin, La. He drove through a stop sign and jumped a ditch onto private property on Adams Road in Baskin.

“Doing the Lord’s Work”: West Monroe woman arrested for burglarizing home, homeowner was in the hospital

While the vehicle was still in motion, authorities reported that Brooks opened the driver side door and leapt out to run away from officers in pursuit. The truck continued onto the property, narrowly missing a tree, while Brooks ran away.

When officers approached the vehicle they found Brooks’ 7-year-old daughter.

If you have any information on where Brooks is, call the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-435-4505 or call 911 .

According to police, Brooks has several outstanding warrants with the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Brooks’ truck where it came to rest barely missing a large tree. (Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Cobb stated Brooks is likely sitting on someone’s porch or in someone’s home as we release this information. It is time for those people to step up and take action. I hope that no one would condone Brooks placing his own young child in danger, with no regards for her life or safety. Help us give this fine citizen his Father of the Year Award.

