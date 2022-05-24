Kona Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oceana woman is charged with malicious wounding after she allegedly stabbed another woman. According to deputies, the victim said she and her boyfriend were walking toward Oceana when Ashley Aigotti attacked her. Aigotti pulled out a knife and stabbed the other woman during the altercation. When deputies spoke to the boyfriend, he stated that Aigotti was his ex-girlfriend, and they were walking towards Oceana while Aigotti was talking in the opposite direction. He noted that Aigotti started having words with his new girlfriend, and they began fighting.

OCEANA, WV ・ 26 MINUTES AGO