Kona Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oceana woman is charged with malicious wounding after she allegedly stabbed another woman. According to deputies, the victim said she and her boyfriend were walking toward Oceana when Ashley Aigotti attacked her. Aigotti pulled out a knife and stabbed the other woman during the altercation. When deputies spoke to the boyfriend, he stated that Aigotti was his ex-girlfriend, and they were walking towards Oceana while Aigotti was talking in the opposite direction. He noted that Aigotti started having words with his new girlfriend, and they began fighting.
Comments / 0