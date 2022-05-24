On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

2 Teens from Louisiana and 1 from Texas Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Multiple Vehicles in a Business Parking Lot. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on May 23, 2022, that on May 22 at approximately 2:00 a.m., CPSO deputies were working an off-duty security detail at a bar on Common Street in Lake Charles when they heard multiple shots fired from a nearby parking lot. Deputies reportedly went to the parking lot after noticing a car exiting at a high rate of speed. Deputies later discovered a firearm and several shell casings on the ground near where the car was seen leaving. A subsequent investigation revealed that the gunfire struck approximately five vehicles.

