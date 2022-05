Organizations collaborate in an effort to make students, families, staff feel safer Last week's mass school shooting in Texas has rocked the nation. Knowing this, the Newberg School District is taking measures to help students, parents and staff feel safer in classrooms after a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news from Texas," Gregg Koskela, the district's communications coordinator, said in an email to local families on the evening of the shooting. "All of us grieve over this loss of life and...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO