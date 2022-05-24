ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Florida A&M duo qualifies for NCAA East preliminary track and field meet

By FAMUAthletics.com
wtxl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE FLORIDA A&M TRACK AND FIELD PROGRAM WILL BE REPRESENTED WELL AT THE NCAA EAST PRELIMINARIES FROM MAY 25-28 IN BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Florida A&M track and field...

www.wtxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtxl.com

Historic season comes to an end for women's golf team

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Florida State’s longest ever run in the NCAA Championship tournament came to an end as the Seminoles fell, 3-2, to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of match play at the championship finals at the Grayhawk Golf Club. The Seminoles advanced to match play for the first time in school history and finished in a tie for fifth place in the final national standings – the highest NCAA Championship finish in school history.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
wtxl.com

Start times for FSU football's season opener, Louisville game set

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State football has been selected for two more national broadcasts in the 2022 season, it was announced Thursday. The season opener against Duquesne on Aug. 27 will kick off at 5 p.m. and air on the ACC Network, and the Sept. 16 contest at Louisville will be a 7 p.m. start on ESPN.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

North Florida Christian falls short 4-1 in Class 2A state title game

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WTXL) — North Florida Christian got on the scoreboard first in the class 2A state title game against Miami Christian. Garrett Workman pitched three shutout innings to get the contest started. But the Victors offense woke up in a big way in the mid-innings putting themselves...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Florida State
Local
Indiana Sports
wtxl.com

Valdosta High School names boys basketball, wrestling head coaches

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta High School announced Thursday its next head boys basketball and wrestling coaches. James Lee was named as the new Head Boys Basketball coach, while John Petty is the new Head Wrestling coach. According to the Valdosta City Schools District, since 2018, Coach Lee has...
VALDOSTA, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

Coach Carla E. Williams

Coach Carla E. Williams, age 48, of Pensacola, Florida formerly of Campbellton, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2022. Coach Williams was an academic and athletic standout, an honor student who led her team at Graceville High School to a state championship in 1992. After graduation, she played two years at Pensacola State College — where she was selected to the All-Conference and All-Region teams both years — before going to her “dream school” of Florida State University. Coach Williams was an Math Professor and former basketball star at Pensacola State College.
CAMPBELLTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Florida A M#Ncaa East
cw34.com

Time running out for winning ticket holder to come forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The clock is ticking for someone to come forward with a winning Fantasy 5 ticket. The ticket, purchased at Publix at 13860 Jog Road, back for the Dec. 2 drawing expires at midnight on May 31. The ticket is worth 92,036.98. The winning numbers for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek

Jackson County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. Blue Springs and Spring Creek are a few places people go to have fun...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
wtxl.com

Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (05/26/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a rainy start to the day with more showers and storms on tap for Thursday and Friday morning. Localized flooding is possible for areas further southwest of Tallahassee along the lower Apalachicola River where areas have seen 4-7"+ of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Some locally strong to severe storms are possible as well. Be sure to pack the umbrella as rain continues on and off all day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80's. A cold front will swing to the east through Thursday evening and night, enhancing rain and thunderstorm chances again for the western parts of the region. Scattered storms will be moving east Friday morning across the Suwannee region. There will be a clearing trend for Memorial Day Weekend with a little less humidity.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
click orlando

Man who killed Orlando mother of 3 in 2017 sentenced to life

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The murder trial of 36-year-old Antwaun Streeter culminated Thursday when he was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 shooting death of Radeya Haughton, his ex-girlfriend and a mother of three from Orlando. The sentencing phase began several weeks after Streeter was found guilty...
ORLANDO, FL
WCTV

Police chase suspect near Interstate-10 in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man who ran from Tallahassee Police officers during a traffic stop was eventually apprehended on the side of Interstate-10. A large police presence could be seen on the shoulder of I-10 near the Monroe Exit in Tallahassee around 8:30 Thursday night. A TPD spokesperson said...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

New arrests made in Panama City Beach riot

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department announced Wednesday that 15 more people have now been charged in connection to a riot at Walmart on Front Beach Road back in March. Using social media, the PCBPD identified the suspects, all from Alabama. They are between the ages of 17 and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WCTV

Boil water advisory issued for Tallahassee neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small area of Tallahassee was placed under a Boil Water Notice Wednesday afternoon. According to the City of Tallahassee’s website, the advisory was issued as a precautionary measure for the neighborhood south of Appalachee Parkway between Forest Tower Drive and Executive Center Drive following a water main break.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy