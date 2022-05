NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Newberry County inmate being held for extradition to Georgia, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. According to Sheriff Lee Foster, Ronald Eugene Arnold, Jr, 39, was in the custody of the Newberry County Detention Center on drug and false identity charges when it was discovered that Georgia wanted Arnold on a variety of charges and a probation violation.

