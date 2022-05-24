ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Manhunt over | Search ends for man accused of killing ex-wife, shooting grandmother, sheriff says

WXIA 11 Alive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies in Cherokee County have been...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cherokee County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Cherokee County, GA
Crime & Safety
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man charged in arson death of his mother

A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother in a fire last month. Paulding Detectives arrested 51-year-old Bryan Dwayne Jones for the slaying of his mother in relation to a house fire that took place on Friday April 22. According to police multiple 911...
DALLAS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Arrest made in Fayette County killing

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and faces charges including felony murder and aggravated assault in a Wednesday morning killing in Fayette County. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Forrest Lake Drive just before 2 a.m. "in reference to a verbal altercation in progress."
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Thomas
accesswdun.com

Authorities find missing Barrow County couple

A missing elderly couple from Barrow County has been found. Fredericck Hilland Tumlin and Sadie Mae Tumlin were reportedly located on the shoulder of a road near Atlanta Motor Speedway. Original story posted Thursday at 7:10 a.m.:. An elderly couple is missing from Barrow County. A Mattie's Call has been...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Manhunt#Ex Wife#Violent Crime
accesswdun.com

Two Hall County men arrested for methamphetamine trafficking

Two Hall County men were arrested Monday after authorities found them in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine. The Hall County Sheriff's Office told AccessWDUN Daniel Garcia-Delgado, 27, and Sigifriedo Penaloza-Duarte, 29, were both charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Agents with the...
accesswdun.com

Jackson Co. DFCS employee indicted for elder exploitation

A grand jury has indicted a former employee of the Jackson County Division of Family and Children Services on three charges of elder exploitation, forgery and identity fraud. According to the indictment, Marquetta Curry allegedly took advantage of two elderly women in April 2021. Prosecutors say Curry used her official...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy