Manhunt over | Search ends for man accused of killing ex-wife, shooting grandmother, sheriff says

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Griffin man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a woman in a church parking lot. Donald Eugene Colquitt, 57, was convicted of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by taking, a Spalding County jury decided.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been convicted and will spend the rest of his life in prison for strangling his pregnant girlfriend to death in DeKalb County, the district attorney announced this week. Aldeyshaun Locklear, 20, was found guilty last week on several charges including felony murder...
A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother in a fire last month. Paulding Detectives arrested 51-year-old Bryan Dwayne Jones for the slaying of his mother in relation to a house fire that took place on Friday April 22. According to police multiple 911...
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and faces charges including felony murder and aggravated assault in a Wednesday morning killing in Fayette County. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Forrest Lake Drive just before 2 a.m. "in reference to a verbal altercation in progress."
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has joined an investigation after a Canton police officer shot and killed a man around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. The shooting happened on Midway Avenue in Canton. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spoke to neighbors about the moment they were woken...
A suspect is in custody following a shooting during the early morning hours Wednesday at a residence off Ga. Highway 92 South that resulted in an Atlanta man found deceased in the front yard. The Fayette County Communications Center on May 25 dispatched uniform deputies to the residence on Forest...
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spalding County man who police say threatened to kill an Atlanta police officer who was trying to arrest him is now in custody. Carlos Elder, 32, is now facing 25 charges, according to jail records. Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix says that earlier this...
A missing elderly couple from Barrow County has been found. Fredericck Hilland Tumlin and Sadie Mae Tumlin were reportedly located on the shoulder of a road near Atlanta Motor Speedway. Original story posted Thursday at 7:10 a.m.:. An elderly couple is missing from Barrow County. A Mattie's Call has been...
MARIETTA, Ga. — A person was taken into custody after driving away from police in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning. Marietta police were notified of a stolen vehicle just before 8 a.m. in the southeast area of the city. Officers said they tried to stop the driver, but they sped away.
Two Hall County men were arrested Monday after authorities found them in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine. The Hall County Sheriff's Office told AccessWDUN Daniel Garcia-Delgado, 27, and Sigifriedo Penaloza-Duarte, 29, were both charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Agents with the...
A grand jury has indicted a former employee of the Jackson County Division of Family and Children Services on three charges of elder exploitation, forgery and identity fraud. According to the indictment, Marquetta Curry allegedly took advantage of two elderly women in April 2021. Prosecutors say Curry used her official...
The man who drowned in Lake Allatoona late Monday has been identified as a Douglasville resident. Francisco Estegan Ayala, 39, is the victim who’s body was recovered Tuesday afternoon, says Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton. State game wardens and Bartow County divers have recovered the body of a 39-year-old...
KENNESAW, Ga. (WSB/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Wrong place, wrong time. It's been more than a year since Colerain High School graduate and golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down on a Georgia golf course after happening upon a crime: a man leaving a pickup truck on the green with two men -- Henry Valdez and Paul Pierson-- tied up and shot to death in the back.
The Georgia soldier who was on the run after he fatally shot his ex-wife, and wounded a grandmother who was holding her infant grandchild was transported to the hospital after shooting himself, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher Thomas, 30, of Acworth, was wanted for fatally shooting his...
ATLANTA — On Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Peters Street. A security guard told police that a group of men in a car started arguing with another man on the street when the argument escalated into gunfire. No one was injured, but police are working to identify the suspects.
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting that took place on the porch of a house. Officers say they were called to a home on Windsor St. SW around 10:30 p.m. to reports of multiple people being shot. They found three people on the porch of the...
