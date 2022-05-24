ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Video released of gunman who opened fire on Detroit police officers hanging out of car

By Randy Wimbley
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt happened on Davison near Dexter around 4 a.m....

www.fox2detroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Two 18-year-old's charged after suspect fired at Detroit police during traffic stop

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The men allegedly involved in a shooting that targeted two Detroit police officers last weekend have been charged, following their arrest this week. Deontay Hestle Jr. was charged with several crimes, including two counts of attempted murder and felony firearm. Robbie Kaigler, who drove the suspect vehicle during the shooting, was charged as an accessory.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 people in custody after shots fired at Detroit police officers

DETROIT – Four people are in police custody after shots were fired at Detroit police officers in their patrol car over the weekend. Detroit police executed a search warrant on Tuesday, May 24, at a home near Whittier and Somerset avenues, in search of four individuals who they believed were involved in acts of aggression toward officers on Saturday, May 21.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

15-Year-Old Charged After Allegedly Bringing Weapon To Detroit’s Marygrove High School

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors charged a 15-year-old after he allegedly brought a gun to Marygrove High School in Detroit. The teen is charged with possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone. Prosecutors say on Tuesday, the teen brought a weapon, later discovered to be a BB gun, to the school and pulled the weapon out during class. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing was held on Thursday at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. “We are all hypersensitive right now about deadly weapons being brought into schools and the carnage that can occur as a result. The alleged actions of this respondent simply cannot be tolerated,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “We are alleging that this weapon was displayed and later discovered to be a BB Gun. This does not diminish the severity of this respondent’s actions.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit high school student charged after pulling out BB gun during class

DETROIT – A Detroit high school student has been charged after he brought a BB gun to school and pulled it out during class, officials said. The 15-year-old Detroit boy brought the BB gun to Marygrove High School on Tuesday (May 24), according to authorities. He was taken into custody Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged After Threatening To Kill Macomb County Judge

(CBS DETROIT) — A 75-year-old Detroit man is charged after officials say he threatened to kill a Macomb County judge. According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Marion Williams Richardson is charged with one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism and one count of malicious use of a telecommunications service. Officials say Richardson threatened to go to the home of 41-A District Court Judge Douglas Shepherd and kill him. He allegedly made the threat via phone to staff at the court this week. The case was referred to the Department of Attorney General because the judge serves in Macomb County. “I refuse to disregard threats made against elected officials and their families,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Threatening the safety of a member of the bench is inexcusable and I will not hesitate to use the resources of my office to prosecute such crimes.” An arraignment is scheduled for Friday. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

ShotSpotter leads to seizure of 3 guns on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police seized three weapons Wednesday after Shotspotter detected gunshots on the east side. Police received an alert from the area of Pinewood and Gratiot after a building was struck by several gunshots. When officers responded, they found shell casings outside a home, so they waited...
DETROIT, MI
huroninsider.com

Man accused of punching girlfriend at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY – A Detroit man is accused of punching his girlfriend near the Slingshot ride at Cedar Point. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police arrived at the ride on Sunday evening after receiving an EMS call. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw...
fox2detroit.com

Police: Racially fueled attack saw man try to run down Black shoppers in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man has been charged for a racially fueled attack on two Black shoppers at Westborn Fruit Market in Dearborn earlier this month. Jason Edward Lucas, who is white, allegedly hurled racial slurs at the patrons, then tried to run them down with his car as they walked in the parking lot of the Michigan Avenue store, located at Oakwood.
DEARBORN, MI

