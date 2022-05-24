ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, IA

Iowa police officer accused of hitting a girl with his car and leaving the scene

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEROKEE, Iowa — A northwest Iowa police officer is accused of hitting a...

www.kcci.com

Hot 104.7

Pair of South Dakota Men Arrested in Iowa After High Speed Chase

Two men from South Dakota will likely spend a lot more time in Iowa after a high-speed chase that resulted in their arrests on Wednesday. According to NWestIowa.com, Lyon County deputy spotted a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria, a very sweet ride, driving without proper tags at around 8:40 pm a few miles west of Little rock. When the deputy tried to pull the car over, the driver accelerated and the chase was on. Speeds reached as high as 100 miles per hour.
LYON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police looking for suspect in overnight Casey’s robbery

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight robbery. Officers were called to the Casey’s General Store, at 2007 North 15th St., at 11:42 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a man entered the store, wearing all black clothing and a face...
FORT DODGE, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Fort Dodge Caseys Store Robbed Sunday Night

(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) The search is on for a robbery suspect who entered a Fort Dodge Casey’s Store Sunday night and demanded money. According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, the Webster County Telecommunications Center received information at around 11:40 PM that an individual entered the store at 2007 North 15th Street and demanded money before leaving on foot.
FORT DODGE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man hurt in tractor rollover

SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Sioux Center man was injured in a farm vehicle accident about 10:05 a.m. Sunday, May 22, on Eagle Avenue, eight miles northwest of Sioux Center. Jesse Andrews was driving a John Deere 7600 farm tractor pulling a wagon loaded with cattle feed when he reported he lost control of the northbound tractor following a mechanical malfunction that caused the tractor to cross the southbound traffic half of the roadway and enter the west ditch, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon woman arrested for OWI and more

SHELDON—A 33-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:25 a.m. Thursday, May 19, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; possession of an open container of alcohol; leaving the scene of an accident — failure to provide aid or information and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance — accident.
SHELDON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County High School Charged with Felony Following Argument Involving a Shotgun

A Greene County High School male is charged with a felony following an argument allegedly involving a shotgun. Jefferson Police Captain Jason Kroeger tells Raccoon Valley Radio they responded to the call at the high school at 12:25pm Friday. Kroeger says two juvenile males had an ongoing argument which eventually led to the parking lot. He points out one of the males showed the other male a shotgun that was in his vehicle. However, Kroeger believes at no time was the weapon taken out of the vehicle or any direct threats were made to use the firearm. No one was hurt in the incident.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
kelo.com

Sheriff searching for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man. The Sheriff’s department is looking for Lucas Richard Gaukel. Gaukel is a 22 year old white man, who is six foot one and 200 pounds.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon woman charged for taking UV Blue

SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Kaytelynn Nichole Anne Severson stemmed from her taking a bottle of UV Blue and leaving the west Casey’s General Store without paying for it, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
1380kcim.com

Two Vehicles Destroyed Sunday In Carroll After Jumper Cable Sparks Fire

Two vehicles were destroyed in Carroll following a jumper cable mishap Sunday afternoon. At approximately 12:38 p.m., the Carroll Fire Department was dispatched to 628 Fieldcrest Dr. in response to a report of two vehicles on fire. According to Fire Chief Greg Schreck, a 2017 Jeep Cherokee had been connected to a 2006 BMW via jumper cables in an attempt to recharge a dead battery. The vehicles were left unattended for a short period of time, and the wind blew the hood of the BMW shut. The metal hood came into contact with the positive cable, sparking the blaze in the engine compartment. The fire spread to the Jeep due to its proximity to the BMW. No injuries were reported, but both cars were deemed total losses.
CARROLL, IA
KLEM

Tuesday News, May 24

A consultant has spent the day with Le Mars businesses, surveying the downtown business community. Kathy LaPlante says her organization, Main Street America, was contracted by Main Street Iowa to visit each of the 55 communities in Iowa which have downtown historic districts. She got a great first impression of LeMars.
LE MARS, IA

