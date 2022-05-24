Vote now: Who should be the SBLive Missouri high school athlete of the week?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Missouri high school athlete of the week for May 16-22. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com .

Issam Asinga, Principia boys track and field

Asinga, a junior, rewrote the record book with a 10.41-second mark in the 100-meter dash at the Class 1 Championships last Saturday in Jefferson City. He broke the record in the 200-meter dash, too, en route to winning both events.

Daniel Radke, Whitfield boys tennis

Radke, a junior, captured the program’s first-ever state title with a 6-3. 6-4 win over Duchesne’s previously undefeated sophomore, Tommy Griese, in the Class 1 title game.

Jack Stover, Francis Howell North boys volleyball

Stover, a junior, notched 41 assists and seven kills to help lead the Knights to a five-set win over Marquette in the Class 4 quarterfinals last Saturday.

Maury Sullivan, Normandy boys track and field

Sullivan, a junior, ran away with first-place finishes in both the 200- and 400-meter races at the Class 3 Section 2 meet last Saturday at Montgomery County High School.

Luke Zelnis, St. Dominic boys volleyball

The junior outside hitter had 18 kills and five blocks to help St. Domini nab a four-set win over Webster Groves in the Class 3 quarterfinals last Saturday.

Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell baseball

Nepute, a junior, pitched six innings and struck out six batters while only allowing one run on five hits to lead Francis Howell to a 5-1 win over Fort Zumwalt West last Friday.

Julian Juszczyk, Lutheran North boys track and field

Juszczyk, a junior, helped Lutheran North’s 4x200-meter relay team finish first at the Class 2 Championships last Saturday with a time of 1 minute, 31.51 seconds. He followed that with a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.40 seconds.

Danny Campbell, SLUH boys lacrosse

Campbell, a junior, tallied a game-high five goals during the Jr. Bills’ 14-8 win over John Burroughs last Friday in the state quarterfinals.

Preston Achter, Priory boys tennis

Achter, a junior, notched the Class 2 singles title with a 6-7, 6-1, 10-2 win over MICDS’ Justin Jan last Friday in Springfield.

Zaya Akins, Raytown South girls track and field

Akins, a junior, won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes at the Class 4 Sectional 4 meet last Saturday at Warrensburg High School.

Max Cohen, Marquette baseball

Cohen, a junior pitcher, struck out six batters and walked three during his four innings of work to help Marquette nab an 8-7 win over CBC in the Class 6 District 2 title game. He only allowed two runs on four hits.

Nina Preusser, Nerinx Hall girls soccer

Preusser, a junior, netted a goal a mere 36 seconds into overtime to launch Nerinx Hall into sectionals with a 2-1 win over Lafayette (Wildwood) in the Class 4 District 2 title game.

Kayley Lenger, Liberty North girls track and field

Lenger, a senior, continued her dominance in field events this season with a first-place finish in the javelin at the Class 5 Section 4 meet last Saturday at Lee’s Summit North High School.

Rolen Lively, Mehlville boys volleyball

Lively, a senior middle hitter, dropped 19 kills and three blocks while Mehlville earned a four-set win over Lafayette (Wildwood) in the Class 3 quarterfinals.

Cassie Durbin, Francis Howell Central girls soccer

Durbin, a freshman forward, netted the only goal scored in the contest to push the Spartans to a 1-0 win over Incarnate Word Academy in the Class 4 District 3 championship.

Honor Mannings, Lafayette (St. Joseph) girls track and field

Mannings, a sophomore, nabbed a first-place finish with a time of 47.52 seconds at the Class 4 District 8 meet last Saturday to earn the program’s only bid to state.

Liv Moeckli, Mid-Buchanan girls soccer

Moeckli, a sophomore, tallied the game’s lone goal during the Dragons’ 1-0 win over Bishop LeBlond to win the Class 1 District 8 title. It marked the program’s first district title since its inception just two seasons ago.

Olivia Rogers, North Platte girls track and field

Rogers, a junior, won four gold medals at the Class 2 Championships last Saturday in Jefferson City to help North Platte run away with the team title.

Memphis Bliley, Platte Valley baseball

Bliley threw nine innings of no-hit baseball with two walks and two errors to help lead Platte Valley to a 3-2 win over St. Joseph Christian in the Class 1 District 8 title game last Wednesday.

Andrew Norris, Mountain Grove boys track and field

Norris, a senior, won both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Class 3 Sectional 3 meet last Saturday at Hollister High School.