ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Wheelies, run red lights: Richmond ATV riders caught on camera

By Ben Dennis
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NR1aa_0fo8BCoQ00

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Four months after a man riding a dirt bike collided with a Richmond police officer on Broad Street, several men were caught on camera Sunday riding all-terrain vehicles (ATV), doing stunts and reportedly running red lights.

Three men riding four-wheelers – two without helmets – were seen near the National Theater early Sunday evening over the course of two hours, according to a witness who decided to record some of the ordeal after he said he called 911 several times.

“Something bad could happen,” the Petersburg man said, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. “They were popping wheelies, going in and out of traffic, going through lights.”

After the man said he called 911 the first time – around 5 p.m. – two subsequent attempts apparently failed to attract the attention of authorities to the location where he captured the dangerous driving. The drivers’ carelessness is similar to a scene on broad just several months ago.

The Richmond Police Department told 8News that officers were alerted to the situation on Broad Street, and were told to be on the lookout for the ATV drivers, but police said at the time of the calls, “patrol officers were already assigned to higher priority calls.”

Richmond takes steps to sell, redevelop Coliseum property

A potential danger to other motorists and pedestrians, one of the riders opted to stand on the seat, while crouched over the moving ATV.

While waiting for any officers to arrive, the witness hit record to show proof of what was happening.

“This is a problem. Maybe they [police] will respond to an accident that’s caused by that. They can’t fix it if they aren’t responding to the actual problem,” he said.

“But they’re also going against the traffic. To me it was, sort of, crazy,” the witness added.

In January, a man collided with a Richmond police officer on West Broad Street near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus, reportedly leaving the officer with head injuries before leaving the scene.

RELATED: VIDEO: Richmond Police officer hit head-on by motorcycle driver

According to Virginia state code, no ATVs “shall be operated on any public highway or other public property” unless otherwise approved by authorities. In addition, the code reads, “riders of such all-terrain vehicles shall wear approved helmets.”

Mayor Levar Stoney and Chief Gerald Smith have previously been outspoken about this kind of behavior, after the January incident.

State code details that anyone who is charged with driving an ATV on public roads could be fined up to $500 — a civil penalty. However, reckless driving charges involve a minimum $250 fine, and if there’s an accident, consequences get stiffer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 21

jmopinion
3d ago

Been going on for at least 6 months on broad street. Very crazy behavior and unnerving as a citizen

Reply(7)
5
Defund BLM
2d ago

This is what happens when you have a police dept that isn’t allowed to enforce laws

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Cars
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Petersburg, VA
NBC12

Bald eagle hit by vehicle released back into wild

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After two months of rehab, a bald eagle is soaring high above the trees again. On March 20, the eagle was hit by a vehicle in Henrico’s East End. The driver stayed at the scene and called police for help. An animal protection officer was...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Stoney
wfxrtv.com

Police: Virginia property mover turns strong-arm robber

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a strong-armed robbery incident that occurred early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a call to investigate a robbery in a residential area of Nokesville. The victim, a...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC12

South Richmond residents concerned about clogged storm drains

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clogged storm drains are easy to find around south Richmond, and that often leads to flooding. Residents in Swansboro West say a big part of the blame should go to the city’s street cleaning program. “We don’t get the same street cleaning as they do...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Atvs#Red Lights#Reckless Driving#The Riders#Broad Street#Atv#The National Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking fentanyl, possessing meth and 14 pounds of pot

A Petersburg felon has been sentenced to 25 years for trafficking more than two kilograms of fentanyl and fentanyl-like substances, while in possession of methamphetamine, copious amounts of marijuana, and several semi-automatic weapons. During a search of his residence, evidence was also found leading to the man having knowledge and potential involvement in a July 4, 2021 homicide in Hopewell.
PETERSBURG, VA
Henrico Citizen

UPDATE: Henrico Police identify man found shot dead in SUV in Henrico’s Near West End

UPDATE: MAY 25, 2:18 P.M. – A 29-year-old Richmond man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Henrico’s Near West End in the early morning hours May 25. Quincy L. Henderson was driving a grey Infiniti SUV eastbound along Bremner Boulevard when it veered off the road at the intersection of Bremner and Beth Road just after 3 a.m. and crashed into two cars and a townhouse on Beth Road, leaving a gaping hole where it knocked out bricks and prompting a 911 call to Henrico Police. Responding officers found Henderson with obvious signs of trauma consistent with a shooting and pronounced him dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy