Duluth Denfeld Softball Tops Duluth East to Sweep Season Series

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, kids from the Duluth Edison Charter School celebrated the end of the school year with their outdoor concert. Students grades kindergarten through fourth and their families gathered at Leif Erickson Park as the kids performed different songs. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2019 the concerts have been held and all of the kids were excited to be performing outside again.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO