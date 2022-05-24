Duluth Denfeld Softball Tops Duluth East to Sweep Season Series

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld baseball team got the win 4-1 Thursday against Northwood/Solon Springs at Wade Stadium. Later that evening, Duluth Marshall earned the walk-off win in extras against Pine City 3-2.
CLOQUET, Minn.- In the first round of the Section 7AAA softball playoffs, Cloquet outlasted Grand Rapids in a high scoring affair 16-12 Thursday afternoon at Braun Park. The Lumberjacks move on to face Chisago Lakes in the section quarter-finals on Saturday morning. In Section 7AA action, Proctor defeated Rush City...
ESKO, Minn.- Esko High School announced Thursday that former girls basketball coach Sue Northey will return to the sidelines. Northey headed the Eskomos for nearly two decades before stepping away to spend more time with family. In her time as head coach Northey recorded 354 wins, to go along with six state tournament appearances.
DULUTH, Minn.- After a combined 75 years involved with the UMD athletic department, Karen Stromme and Gary Holquist have announced they will be retiring this June. A special ceremony was held Thursday at Romano Gym to honor the husband and wife duo who have held many positions over the years with UMD from coaching to administration. One thing they say will never change is being a Bulldog for life.
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Emma Raye’s solo home run was part of a four-run third inning as the Superior softball team defeated Wausau East 6-0 Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the WIAA playoffs. The Spartans move on to face New Richmond in the regional finals Thursday afternoon.
BARNUM, Minn. – Barnum’s Anessa Davis has put pen to paper to continue her basketball career at a high level. Davis appeared in 86 games in her career with the Bombers, Recording a total of 459 points, while leading her team on the defensive end of the court.
DULUTH, Minn. – Bright and early Tuesday morning, UMD’s Isabelle Brezinka ran around the track at Malosky Stadium one last time before she hit the road to head to the NCAA outdoor track and field championships. The fifth-year senior, who is going to nationals for the first time...
DULUTH, Minn. — The UMD Athletic Department took the time on Tuesday to assemble a panel of former and current female athletes to continue the education and push the importance about title ix for its 50th anniversary. Title IX prevents sexual discrimination in any school or program that receives...
DULUTH, Minn.– It’s been a big day at Duluth East high school. The school hosted dozens of athletes for a unique track and field event. Students from Cook County, Cloquet, Proctor, and Duluth East met up today for a day full of fun activities. It’s all part of a special program that matches Special Olympic student athletes and athletes without disabilities. The warm sunny day was perfect for students and faculty to get outside for some friendly competition.
DULUTH, MN – Physics students from Hermantown High School were putting some of their newly acquired knowledge to the test this morning out on Pike Lake. The students spent the last couple of weeks building cardboard boats after learning about buoyancy and floatation. Their engineering challenge was to determine where the water line would be when the group of students loaded into their boats.
DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College announced Thursday that they are partnering with Ascent Aviation in an effort to support the professional pilot program. LSC has worked with Ascent Aviation through the Lake Superior Helicopters program for the last couple of years and has seen success through a rise in enrollment. Now, they will work with them on the airplane side with the hope to attract and retain flight instructors.
DULUTH, Minn. – Alternative rock band 311 exploded to fame in the 90s with a mix of rock, rap, reggae and funk! And the band is making a tour stop this Saturday, May 28, at the festival grounds at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior. Lead singer Nick Hexum, 52,...
DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, kids from the Duluth Edison Charter School celebrated the end of the school year with their outdoor concert. Students grades kindergarten through fourth and their families gathered at Leif Erickson Park as the kids performed different songs. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2019 the concerts have been held and all of the kids were excited to be performing outside again.
DULUTH, Minn. — Mainstream Fashions For Men co-owner Ben Mork stopped by the morning show Thursday to talk about how the business has evolved over the past 30 years in downtown Duluth — from only suits and ties back in the day to business casual options and apparel for trips to the golf course. Click the video for the conversation!
DULUTH, Minn. — Former St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin stopped by the morning show Thursday to talk about two Memorial Day ceremonies happening in Duluth on Monday. The first ceremony is at 9 a.m. at the Gary New Duluth Veterans Memorial located at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Stowe Street.
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth gained a little more color this past weekend as a new mural made its debut behind ASI Accounting downtown. Mana Bear Bolton, a freelance artist from Duluth was contacted by ASI to create a mural with aerosol paint. In 13 hours and 55 cans of paint, a colorful scene of the aerial lift bridge and sunset was created.
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Farmers Market is back for the summer. Homegrown Minnesota flowers, potted plants, veggies, eggs, and maple syrup can all be found at the market. The Duluth Flower Farm, one of the businesses at the market has had a busy start to the season as hanging baskets and lettuce bowls are high in demand.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman with dementia. Joyce Lenz is 81-years-old and was last seen on Tuesday wearing black pants and possibly a denim jacket and pink sweatshirt. She was spotted around 5 p.m. that evening walking away...
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The arrival of the Memorial Day weekend brings a reboot of a popular event at the Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center. Their annual community picnic and military vehicle show will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28. The first one-thousand people will get a free hot dog lunch. There will also be music, games and activities for kids, a Huey Helicopter landing and takeoff, a K-9 demonstration, and animals up for adoption through the Douglas County Humane Society.
DULUTH, Minn.- A threat allegedly made by a student at Lincoln Park Middle School Thursday is under investigation by Duluth Police, but has been deemed not credible. According to a spokesperson with the Department, the threat was reported to a School Resource Officer, and the Police Department received concern from community members via social media.
