Man accused of opening fire on Chesapeake officers caught after chase through Portsmouth

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police have arrested the man who they say fired shots at Chesapeake Police officers after being asked to stop checking car doors in the 3400 block of Maori Drive Monday night.

Around 9:51 p.m., police got calls about a suspicious male suspect in the area of Dunedin Park who was checking car doors.

When police arrived at the scene on Maori Drive and told the person to stop, the suspect open fired on officers.

The department confirmed that officers did not return fire. Police say no injuries were reported.

During the investigation, officials identified 31-year-old Harold Crowder of Chesapeake as a suspect. Police say at this time Crowder is charged with Felony Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Misdemeanor Tampering with a Vehicle. They say further criminal charges may be pending.

Tuesday afternoon, police took Crowder into custody after a short vehicle and foot chase.

Around 2:21 p.m., police and deputies with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Department joint Fugitive Unit saw the Toyota Tundra Crowder was last seen driving in the area of Deep Creek Boulevard in Portsmouth. When authorities tried to stop the vehicle, the driver refused and sped off toward High Street.

Police say Crowder led officers on a short chase through Portsmouth. While Crowder was trying to get away, he hit another vehicle in the area of High Street and Airline Boulevard but still refused to stop and kept fleeing.

Crowder crashed the stolen truck in the 3900 block of Columbia Street in Portsmouth, where he then got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

The Fugitive Unit began a foot chase, and caught Crowder near the 400 block of South Street around 2:28 p.m.

Crowder was arrested without further incident, and no injuries were reported. He was booked into the Chesapeake Correctional Center Tuesday afternoon and is scheduled to be arraigned in Chesapeake General District Court Wednesday morning.

Chesapeake Police are currently on scene continuing Monday night's investigation. Portsmouth Police are also on scene investigating the hit-and-run report.

