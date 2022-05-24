ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Alma Rose “Rosie” Boshart, 98, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Alma Rose “Rosie” Boshart, age 98, died early Monday morning, May 23, 2022, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. She was born in Croghan, on February 21, 1924, the fifth of eleven children, to the late Claude and Hilda (Andre) Davoy. She graduated from Fr....

www.wwnytv.com

