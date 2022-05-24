Person at St. Charles middle school tests positive for tuberculosis

GRAND TURK, Turks and Caicos Islands — Carnival Cruise Line says no one was hurt when one of its ships caught fire Thursday morning in Grand Turk. The ship's emergency response team "quickly activated and extinguished" a fire in the funnel of the Carnival Freedom, which departed Monday from Florida's Port Canaveral, the company wrote in a statement.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has secured the Republican nomination for the Arkansas governor race in the 2022 elections, according to the Associated Press. Sanders, who has been the frontrunner since she announced her campaign, was announced the winner Tuesday evening. As the former White House press...
