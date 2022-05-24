ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rosemary Edwards

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosemary Edwards, age 94, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Upland Hills Health following a stroke. She was born December 23, 1927 on the family farm in Darlington, Wisconsin to Fred and Elsie Hirsbrunner. She was the tenth of 12 children which included five boys and...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Charles Everett Campbell

Charles E. Campbell, age 97, of Dodgeville, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully at his home following a short battle with Alzheimer’s. Charles was born on February 10, 1925 in Adams, WI to Charles Roy and Elsie Emiline (Noble) Campbell. He was a graduate of Madison East High School and a graduate of Madison Area Technical College. Charles served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II spending most of that time in the Pacific serving in the Gun Crew of the SS Floyd Bennett and the SS Frank H. Dodd. He then was a Madison Police Officer where he spent 12 years on Lake Patrol and was a Water Rescue and Recovery Scuba Diver serving all over the state. When Otis Redding’s plane crashed in Lake Monona, Charles led the rescue and recovery of some of its occupants. Diving was such a big part of his life, in 1977, at the age of 52, he upgraded all of his equipment again. Charles retired from the Police Force in 1980 after 30 years. He eventually moved to Linden, WI and volunteered as a Fire Fighter and Village Trustee before moving to his last home in Dodgeville in 1994. Charles was married to Eileen Anne Henderson of Linden on August 27, 1947 and she preceded him in death on February 4, 2016. Charles was a member of the Police Union, the Madison Diving Club, The Hidden Valley Amateur Radio Club and M.A.R.S. He held his Private Pilot’s License, served as Scoutmaster, truly enjoyed fishing, time on the water and all animals great and small. As one author put it, “Many people would like to write The Great American Novel. Charles Campbell has lived it.”
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Bryan D. Rasmussen

Bryan D. Rasmussen, 60, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at his home. Bryan was born on April 28, 1962 in Illinois, son of the late Willard and Patricia (Freeman) Rasmussen. Bryan had been employed by Quest Technologies in Oconomowoc for many years and was a...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Peter John Berg

Peter John Berg, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Madison, WI. He was born on November 12, 1929, to Carl and Martina (Beaudin) Berg in Milwaukee, WI. Peter married Judith Larson in February of 1962 in Bruce Crossing, Michigan. they resided in Ewen for most of their lives.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Gordon Kenneth Cook

WINDSOR – Gordon Kenneth Cook, age 67, passed away on May 22, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on January 26, 1955 in Malone, NY to parents, Allen and Mary (Irvine) Cook. Gordon graduated from high school in Chateaugay, NY. He then went on to study military history, earning his bachelor’s degree from UW Madison, as a member of the Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity. He joined the United States Army and served his country for nine years, reaching the rank of Captain. Gordon married Meg Gillespie on August 9, 1998 in Windsor, WI.
WINDSOR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Methodist Church#Retirement#Upland Hills Health#Darlington High School
Channel 3000

Marcus R. Heidorf

Marcus R. Heidorf, 46, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Monday, May 23, 2022 after a long battle with sarcoma. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Place, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Visitors should bring their favorite memory to share from 1pm-3pm. Dress is casual with sports jerseys preferred.
BELMONT, WI
Channel 3000

Bernice Neff

Bernice Neff moved into the arms of her Heavenly Father on May 20, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice. Bernice was the wife of John Neff, mother to Don (Krissy) Neff and Mary (Ryan) Neff, and grandmother to Grayson and Avery. Bernice was born to Leonard Haase and Helen Hutchins on January...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Lloyd “Bud” B. Jones

DeForest- Lloyd “Bud” B. Jones, age 87, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 14, 1934, to Lloyd and Elizabeth (Fritz) Jones in Independence, Iowa. Bud proudly served his county in the Army and was stationed in Germany. Bud started...
DEFOREST, WI
Channel 3000

Judith Elaine “Judy” Laskowski

STOUGHTON – Judith Elaine “Judy” Laskowski, age 83, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. In the late 90s, Judy won her fight against small cell carcinoma of the lung. Despite all the odds, she continued to live life joyfully for the many years that followed. In recent years she’s battled a number of serious medical issues, all the while showing courage and bravery to meet those challenges with grace and a smile.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

John “Murph” Edward Fisher

FITCHBURG – John “Murph” Edward Fisher, age 87, passed away at his home on Monday, May 23, 2022. Murph was born on August 23, 1934, in Madison, WI to Glenn and Louise Fisher. He grew up in Madison and graduated from St. Francis Seminary High School. He enlisted in the US Army in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1955. Murph married, Sharon Olson of Belleville, WI, on February 20, 1988, in Fitchburg, WI. He worked as a sales rep, for most of his career, with Yellow Freight. Murph received numerous awards for his prowess in sales. He was a longtime member of the Mendota Gridiron Club, Ducks Unlimited, and a 40-year proud member of The Elks Lodge #410. He enjoyed golf as a member of the Nakoma & Edelweiss Country Clubs, attending Badger football and basketball games, big Brewer & Packer fan, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Margaret Jane Skolaski

Madison – Margaret Jane Skolaski, age 88, born on March 12, 1934, and raised in Madison, WI, and a graduate of Edgewood High School. She passed away on May 22, 2022, Loving mother of two sons Mark Allen and Paul Wayne. She was an employee of several local banks. She volunteered for her church and the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Throwback Thursday: The barber in UW-Madison’s Memorial Union

MADISON, Wis. — This week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday piece from 1988 revisits the barber who once had a shop inside Memorial Union at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Betty Jean Dennison

STOUGHTON – Betty Jean Dennison, age 78, joined our heavenly Father on May 21, 2022. Betty was born on Oct. 7, 1943, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Wilmer and Lucille (Fillback) Roum. She and her six siblings grew up on the family farm in Highland. After high school, Betty moved to Madison, where she met Kenneth Tjugum. They married in 1963 and had two children, David and Debra. In 1971, they lost 7-year-old, David, to a drowning accident and divorced. Betty kept her faith through that horrific time and remained strong to raise Debi. In 1982, she married Randy Dennison, who she lost to cancer 22 years later. In 2006, she retired from the State of Wisconsin, where she worked for 32 years.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Coach of the Week: Highland’s Ike Campbell

MADISON, Wis. — Last season Highland softball won a total of 10 games. This year they more than doubled that number. The improvement isn’t a shock to Ike Campbell because his big thing is playing with a positive mindset, which in turn helps lead to success. And his Cardinals are seeing the results.
HIGHLAND, WI
Channel 3000

Rita Reeve

Rita Reeve age 91, of Sauk City, WI passed away on 05/23/2022 at Maplewood. Rita was born in Phelps WI on August 7th, 1930 to Cecil(Red) and Rose(Kernohan) Simpson. She was married to Wilbur(Bud) Reeve on March 22nd, 1954. After high school, Rita lived in Seattle where she worked for...
SAUK CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Madison College baseball heads back to DII JUCO World Series

MADISON, Wis. — For the 11th time in program history, the Madison College baseball team is heading to the JUCO World Series. This year is the Wolfpack’s 4th straight trip to Oklahoma. And as Jordyn Reed found out, this group is bringing two things with them: experience and confidence.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Local competition crowns Madison’s Funniest Comic

Wednesday nights at Comedy on State are typically reserved for “The Mic on State,” one of the country’s largest open-mics with 20 comedians doing stand-up in front of a live audience. But during April, things change a bit as each Wednesday is for the annual Madison’s Funniest...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Four places to enjoy beers with your dogs

These beer-forward businesses will gladly welcome your fur baby into their dog-friendly spaces. Name a better combo than dogs and beer — we’ll wait for your answer with one of each at The Boneyard. This bar combines an off-leash dog park with on-leash areas where your pup can make new friends and get exercise. There is a rotating list of craft beers on tap, plus cocktails, hard ciders, wine, nonalcoholic beverages and usually a visiting food truck. Leashed dogs are welcome in the indoor bar, or you can sit down at an outdoor fireplace and watch your pet run around with friends. 1018 Walsh Road, 608-216-8865, madisonboneyard.com.
MIDDLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy