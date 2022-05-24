ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix motorcyclist still in hospital after hit-and-run crash on freeway

AZFamily
 3 days ago

Debi Gotlieb knew something was wrong when she could not find her late father's home on the county assessor's webpage. Gilbert homeowners say land is being taken away due to road expansion.

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Close call: Car barrels into Arizona beauty shop, driver arrested on unrelated warrant

TEMPE, Ariz. - Miraculously, no one was seriously hurt Thursday when a car crashed through a beauty store in Tempe. According to police, the incident happened on May 26 near Mill and Southern Avenues when a driver unintentionally left the car in drive. When the driver got back into the car to put it in park, they accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to crash into the store.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

No charges for Chandler officer in fatal shooting of teen

Kris Jacober does all she can to help foster kids here in the Valley. Texas man arrested in connection to romance scam; 1 victim from Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 men killed in plane crash near Show Low identified

SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday evening near Show Low. Investigators said the pair were in a single-engine Cessna 172 and had just taken off from Show Low Regional Airport when the plane went down around 6 p.m. When...
SHOW LOW, AZ
AZFamily

Officer-involved crash in Chandler sends Chandler officer to hospital

Fashion boutique Poor Little Rich Girl opened in 2008, specializing in buying clothing and consigning local items like jewelry, candles and soaps. Here's how to score the best memorial day discounts & deals. Memorial Day deals mean special...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

MCSO releases edited video of deadly shootout between deputies, man

Where to fill up during road trip in and around Arizona. Gas prices are way higher compared to last year so we dive in where Memorial Day drivers should fill up in and around Arizona. More than 1,200 catalytic converters found in Phoenix storage unit.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Fire, smoke force at least 15 from multiple Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX – Over a dozen people lost their homes early Wednesday, as fire and smoke overwhelmed five apartments in Phoenix, first responders said. The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire at a single-story apartment building near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road began shortly before 1:30 a.m. The blaze began...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Interest Rates#Freeway#Assessor#Traffic Accident
AZFamily

No bail for man accused of shooting at Phoenix police during standoff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the man who shot at officers during an hourslong standoff at a Phoenix home this week was on felony release for unrelated criminal charges and is now being held without bail. According to court documents, Jose Chacon Jr. tried to carjack a driver shortly before the standoff.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hit-and-run driver was speeding before killing bicyclist in Buckeye, court docs say

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was speeding when he hit and killed a bicyclist and then drove off in Buckeye on Saturday. It happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection on Jackrabbit Trail near Beloat Road, which is just north of Gila River. At least one witness called 911 after seeing a pickup truck driver strike a bicyclist and then drive away without ever stopping. Emergency responders arrived and the victim was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 60-year-old George Cooper.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police recover over 1,000 used catalytic converters in Phoenix

In a video posted to Twitter, Phoenix Police officials say a months-long investigation into a suspect accused of buying and selling catalytic converters led to a bust of over 1,000 used and detached catalytic converters from a storage unit. The units were recovered while officers were serving a search warrant.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
AZFamily

Car wash agrees to pay Phoenix woman over $2K for car damages

Crime backlogs growing in the Valley as police departments deal with shortages. Valley police departments are finding themselves in a tough spot with a shortage of officers and a spike in violent crime. Here's how to score the best memorial day discounts & deals. Memorial...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

No charges filed for Chandler officer who shot, killed 17-year-old in 2021

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Thursday that the Chandler officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in 2021 will not be charged. The shooting happened on the night of Jan. 2, 2021, after Officer Bebak-Miller attempted to stop a teenager, later identified as 17-year-old Anthony Cano, for riding a bicycle erratically on the road. Police say Cano pedaled faster after seeing the officer’s flashing lights. He eventually dumped his bicycle and ran towards Meadows Park. Officer Bebak-Miller pursued Cano. According to police, Cano pulled a gun from his waistband and motioned toward the officer. That’s when the officer fired two shots at the teen. Cano was hit twice in the back and died a short time later at an area hospital.
CHANDLER, AZ
Nationwide Report

49-year-old woman dead, two people injured after a pedestrian crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

49-year-old woman dead, two people injured after a pedestrian crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Monday, a 49-year-old woman was killed while two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place on Interstate 17 near Thunderbird road. The preliminary reports showed that a black Toyota Camry ran out of gas close to Thunderbird Road and was stopped in the center lane [...]
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect who shot at officers in custody after standoff at north Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A gunman is in custody after he was involved in a shootout with police officers and started an hours-long standoff in a north Phoenix neighborhood. Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said the incident with the man started at 3 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Rosemonte Drive, which is just north of Union Hills Drive. Williams didn’t give any other details but said around 4 p.m., the suspect fired at officers, and they returned fire. No one was hit. He then went into a house, which didn’t belong to him, and wouldn’t come out.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police searching for person of interest in killing of man with river rocks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are looking for a man who may have information about a murder on April 22. Officers say 62-year-old Robert Armstrong died after a suspect threw several river rocks at him near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police have released surveillance footage on Tuesday afternoon of a man seen in the area and are asking the public for help finding him.
PHOENIX, AZ

