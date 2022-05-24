Naked man found in Phoenix 12-year-old girl's bed, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are still looking for a woman in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl, who was shot while inside a car last summer. The shooting happened early on the morning of July 3, 2021, following a fight between the victim, 17-year-old Itzel E. Espinoza, and the suspect, then 18-year-old Lindsey Brianna Aguilar. According to police reports at the time, Espinoza ran from Aguilar and locked herself inside a nearby parked car. Police say Aguilar first banged on the window demanding Espinoza get out, then asked another suspect to hand her a gun. Aguilar then allegedly fired several shots into the car, killing Espinosa. She was later found dead inside the car, which was parked in an alley near 35th and Southern Avenues.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO