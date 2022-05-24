ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Naked man found in Phoenix 12-year-old girl's bed, police say

AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebi Gotlieb knew something was wrong when she could not find her late father’s home on the county assessor’s webpage. Gilbert homeowners say land is being taken away due to road expansion. Updated: 4 hours ago....

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

No charges for Chandler officer in fatal shooting of teen

Kris Jacober does all she can to help foster kids here in the Valley. Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash. Texas man arrested in connection to romance scam; 1 victim from Arizona. Updated: 20 minutes ago. |. A Texas man was...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Close call: Car barrels into Arizona beauty shop, driver arrested on unrelated warrant

TEMPE, Ariz. - Miraculously, no one was seriously hurt Thursday when a car crashed through a beauty store in Tempe. According to police, the incident happened on May 26 near Mill and Southern Avenues when a driver unintentionally left the car in drive. When the driver got back into the car to put it in park, they accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to crash into the store.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

No charges filed for Chandler officer who shot, killed 17-year-old in 2021

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Thursday that the Chandler officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in 2021 will not be charged. The shooting happened on the night of Jan. 2, 2021, after Officer Bebak-Miller attempted to stop a teenager, later identified as 17-year-old Anthony Cano, for riding a bicycle erratically on the road. Police say Cano pedaled faster after seeing the officer’s flashing lights. He eventually dumped his bicycle and ran towards Meadows Park. Officer Bebak-Miller pursued Cano. According to police, Cano pulled a gun from his waistband and motioned toward the officer. That’s when the officer fired two shots at the teen. Cano was hit twice in the back and died a short time later at an area hospital.
CHANDLER, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

No bail for man accused of shooting at Phoenix police during standoff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the man who shot at officers during an hourslong standoff at a Phoenix home this week was on felony release for unrelated criminal charges and is now being held without bail. According to court documents, Jose Chacon Jr. tried to carjack a driver shortly before the standoff.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Bicyclist dies after crashing into a car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a bicyclist is dead after a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on 27th Avenue, just north of Indian School Road, around 3 p.m. Officers say 48-year-old Andriya Shagawa was riding his bike when he crashed into a car turning onto...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors describe chaotic standoff involving man who shot at Phoenix police

Crime backlogs growing in the Valley as police departments deal with shortages. Valley police departments are finding themselves in a tough spot with a shortage of officers and a spike in violent crime. Mesa elementary school teacher feeling the impact of Uvalde, Texas shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Theresa...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

MCSO identifies man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities identified the man killed in a shooting involving Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies on May 18 in Guadalupe. Ronaldo Abel Rojas was acting erratically and in possession of a gun around 1:32 p.m. in the area of Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle Pitaya near Frank Elementary School, according to MCSO.
GUADALUPE, AZ
AZFamily

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Phoenix murder suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are still looking for a woman in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl, who was shot while inside a car last summer. The shooting happened early on the morning of July 3, 2021, following a fight between the victim, 17-year-old Itzel E. Espinoza, and the suspect, then 18-year-old Lindsey Brianna Aguilar. According to police reports at the time, Espinoza ran from Aguilar and locked herself inside a nearby parked car. Police say Aguilar first banged on the window demanding Espinoza get out, then asked another suspect to hand her a gun. Aguilar then allegedly fired several shots into the car, killing Espinosa. She was later found dead inside the car, which was parked in an alley near 35th and Southern Avenues.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
AZFamily

MCSO releases edited video of deadly shootout between deputies, man

Where to fill up during road trip in and around Arizona. Gas prices are way higher compared to last year so we dive in where Memorial Day drivers should fill up in and around Arizona. More than 1,200 catalytic converters found in Phoenix storage unit. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police recover over 1,000 used catalytic converters in Phoenix

In a video posted to Twitter, Phoenix Police officials say a months-long investigation into a suspect accused of buying and selling catalytic converters led to a bust of over 1,000 used and detached catalytic converters from a storage unit. The units were recovered while officers were serving a search warrant.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police searching for person of interest in killing of man with river rocks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are looking for a man who may have information about a murder on April 22. Officers say 62-year-old Robert Armstrong died after a suspect threw several river rocks at him near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police have released surveillance footage on Tuesday afternoon of a man seen in the area and are asking the public for help finding him.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car slams into Tempe beauty store

It was a close call for shoppers at a business near Mill Avenue and Southern in Tempe after a car hit their accelerator instead of the brake and slammed into the storefront. Only one person suffered minor injuries, police said.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Car wash agrees to pay Phoenix woman over $2K for car damages

Crime backlogs growing in the Valley as police departments deal with shortages. Valley police departments are finding themselves in a tough spot with a shortage of officers and a spike in violent crime. Here's how to score the best memorial day discounts & deals. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Memorial...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Bicyclist killed in crash involving a vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was killed in a crash where he collided with a car near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road Wednesday afternoon. Andriya Shagwa, 48, was initially taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition," where he later died. Officials say the driver of the vehicle stayed...
PHOENIX, AZ

