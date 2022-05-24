ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady seeks to create community virtual power plant

By Chuck D
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sU5tn_0fo88Mhq00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

SCHENECTADY — The city is seeking to move forward with a new program in the coming months that would retrofit low- and middle-income households with green technology, an initiative officials say will reduce carbon emissions, lower the cost of living and serve as a model for the greater Capital Region and beyond.

The so-called Schenectady Community Virtual Power Plant, unveiled during a Monday press event at City Hall, would supplement the city’s HOMES program by setting aside millions to cover the costs of installing solar panels, battery energy storage units and other smart technology in homes sold under the program.

HOMES, or Home Ownership Made Easy in Schenectady, was created a decade ago to reduce blight and increase homeownership in the city by recycling tax-foreclosed homes that are vacant but salvageable. The program helps connect low- and middle-income families with financial resources needed to buy and restore the properties.

The goal of the new program is to create a network of homes equipped with technology to capture and store energy, monitor its overall use and autonomously determine when to sell the energy back to the power grid, reducing overall energy costs.

Mayor Gary McCarthy said the city is hoping to secure $1 million in federal funding, and has submitted a request to use $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding earlier this year, a proposal he believes the City Council will look favorably on.

The council is expected to begin reviewing applications in the coming weeks after a citizen advisory committee finishes its work in assessing the more than 70 applications seeking nearly $80 million in ARPA funding. The city has around $11 million left to spend from its initial $26 million tranche and is expecting an equal tranche of funding later this year.

“We’re going to start moving on this at the end of the summer one way or another,” McCarthy said.

EcoLONG, an Albany-based renewable energy company, will provide the technology to retrofit the buildings, including machine-learning technology that will track how and when energy is used in the home and determine when to store and sell off energy, according to Nancy Min, the company’s CEO.

“The real goal is to facilitate this trading amongst all these participants, so that we can lower the cost of energy on an ongoing basis,” she said. “Everything is centered around lowering that risk, lowering the monthly costs of homeownership. Energy is a huge part of homeownership.”

U.S. Rep Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, said he is hoping to secure $1 million in funding to support the program through the ongoing appropriations process, which he hopes will clear the House of Representatives by the end of summer and pass the Senate by the late fall.

Tonko has submitted 15 projects requesting $12.8 million in total funding. Projects include a $1.5 million request from the Schenectady Community Action Program for campus upgrades, as well as $650,000 to expand Esperanza Verde Park in Amsterdam.

The congressman said the virtual power plant is a strong application and will receive widespread community support, adding that he believes the program could be used as a model for the region and beyond.

“This is about reducing the carbon footprint here in the region, and that carbon footprint is something that is essential that has to be responded to so that the next generations can have a stronger planet,” Tonko said.

The community virtual power plant is the latest example of the city leveraging technology to reduce its overall carbon footprint.

In recent years, the city has moved forward with installing LED streetlights and sensors that can dim lighting, monitor traffic and pedestrian analytics and boost public Wi-Fi signals through its Smart Cities initiative.

McCarthy, meanwhile, said the city is hoping to target properties in the Hamilton Hill and Mont Pleasant neighborhoods, where blight has been an ongoing issue, but noted there may be opportunities in other parts of the city.

He said it’s unclear how many homes could be retrofitted under the program, noting that the city forecloses on properties in various conditions. He added that the program offers a return on its value.

“These features will reduce the overall costs of home ownership because they’re getting much more efficient in terms of heating and cooling and managing the consumption of electricity in the house,” he said.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: 518-410-5117 or carnold@dailygazette.net. Follow him on Twitter: @ChadGArnold.

More from The Daily Gazette:

  • Saratoga Springs softball continues unlikely postseason run, sets up championship matchup with Shene...

Categories: News, Schenectady, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vhHp_0fo88Mhq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0fo88Mhq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0twr_0fo88Mhq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGNgA_0fo88Mhq00

Comments / 0

Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Stewart’s Shops Expanding

Saratoga County — Stewart’s Shops is expanding their presence in Saratoga County. The company has purchased the Sunoco station which also housed a four-bay car wash at 2465 Route 9 in Mechanicville, near the roundabouts off of exit 12 on I-87. The price was $1.2 million. The car...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Building That Housed D’Andrea’s Liquor Store Facing Wrecking Ball

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A longtime West Avenue building may soon be demolished. The city’s Land Use Boards are this slated this week to determine the existence of any potential architectural or historic significance of the building that once housed D’Andrea’s Liquor Store on West Avenue, with a potential review of demolishing the structure.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Flower and Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital Spring Luncheon

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Flower and Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital welcomed over 300 guests to their sold-out Spring Luncheon on Tuesday, May 17 at the Hall of Springs. Supported by the presenting sponsor, Roohan Realty, over 100 Honorary Committee members, and over 200 guests, the event raised $17,000 which will be used to support Women’s Health Services at Saratoga Hospital. Since their founding in 1904, the Mission has raised nearly $2,000,000 for equipment, scholarships, facility improvements and nurse education.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

OCFS announces new mobile units across NY state

The Office of Children and Family Services has announced the launch of mobile response units across the state. One of the units will be in Albany. OCFS says the staff will develop community-based family support to reduce child maltreatment, address children's safety and preserve the family unit when possible.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
Schenectady County, NY
Business
Schenectady, NY
Business
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady, NY
Government
Schenectady County, NY
Government
suncommunitynews.com

New regents canceled in light of tragedy

ALBANY | A new New York State Regents Examination, United States History and Government (Framework), that was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 1 has been canceled. The exam was developed by New York State-certified social studies teachers over two years ago and field-tested to confirm the exam’s content is educationally sound was canceled due to content on the exam that has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent mass shooting in Buffalo according to the New York State Education Department.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tonko
Troy Record

State Senate candidates dig in with newly drawn district maps

ALBANY, N.Y. — Along with Congressional maps, released last Friday by Special Master Jonathan Cervas were redrawn lines for the New York State Senate. The Captial Region is divided into three main districts, the 43rd, 44th, and 46th. The three districts lean in favor of Democrats but in two...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Two Big Giant Holes Sit in Downtown Albany! Why are they Here?

Have you seen those two big, giant holes that sit near the Egg at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany? Ever wondered what they do and why they're here?. Okay, some of you know what they are, and that's fine. Before we reveal the real answer, let's take a second and go over the "wrong answers only" version of this quiz based on what some Upstate New York residents seem to think.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Technology#Energy Storage#Urban Construction#Home Ownership#American Rescue Plan Act#The City Council
104.5 The Team

New Unique Grocery Store In The Works For Downtown Schenectady

Did you know a "food desert" was a thing? A new Schenectady grocery store will be going right into one. It was definitely the first time I have ever seen the saying "food desert" when I came across it in a Times Union story about a new grocery story that is in the works for downtown Schenectady. But it means what you think it would meant, describing basically an area or neighborhood that is in need of a supermarket or grocery store. That is just what could be coming to Liberty Street in the Electric City, across the street from the police station (OrthoNY currently resides there and is planning a future move).
SCHENECTADY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mental health resources available in New York state

In wake of the recent mass shootings, New York has a number of resources available to help people cope with these tragedies, including advice on how to start a conversation with your children about sensitive topics, current mental health programs, crisis prevention hotlines and help for victims and guidance for service providers.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Recycling
suncommunitynews.com

UPDATED: Effort to rename bridge after fallen trooper passes in Albany

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) introduced the bill last year after the Town of Plattsburgh passed a resolution in support of renaming these bridges in honor of Trooper Falb. PLATTSBURGH | Both the Assembly and Senate have now passed a bill to rename the twin bridges located on Interstate 87...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Hot 99.1

World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Are Coming To Saratoga Springs

For the first time in six years, the world's most famous horses will be making a visit to the Spa City!. Saratoga Springs is one of the nation's ultimate summertime destinations for horse racing fans, so it is only fitting that the world's most distinguished equine species will be making their way there this summer as well.
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
148
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy