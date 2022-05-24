Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Russell pulls away late to beat Ironton
The keys in basketball are to play defense, hit some shots, don’t turn the ball over and rebound. Oh, yeah. About that last one. The Ironton Fighting Tigers were out-rebounded for the second straight night as they lost another tough game in the Ironton Classic by falling 53-47 to the Russell Red Devils on Thursday.
Ironton Tribune
Keyes makes the switch to Wake Forest
Maybe Jaquez Keyes has a future career as a quick change artist. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior football had committed to Wisconsin to play running back. But when Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst in early October, Luke Fickell was hired and had different visions of what he wanted in a running back.
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen team gives back to the community
The Rock Hill Redwomen didn’t play a game Wednesday night but they may have had their biggest assist of the season. The Redwomen basketball team visited the Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley retirement home in Ironton bringing Christmas gifts and visiting with the senior citizens. “We wanted to give...
Ironton Tribune
Marshall adds 8 recruits to football program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall’s football program welcomed several new members of its family during National Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. Fresh off a 9-4 season and victory in the Myrtle Beach Bowl that ended the year with a five-game winning streak, Marshall head coach Charles Huff said the additions of the eight players announced fills several needs due to graduation losses while building a baseline for the rest of the class as well.
Ironton Tribune
Carter’s decision to be a Bearcat was no surprise
The coaching staff surprised Cincinnati Bearcats fans by leaving for Wisconsin. But Trevor Carter wasn’t about to give any more surprises to the fans. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior linebacker didn’t waver on his commitment when head coach Luke Fickell left the Bearcats for Wisconsin as he signed a letter-of-intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
Ironton Tribune
Redmen use strong defense to topple Titans
PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen seem to like playing defense more than offense. The Redmen have held four of their six opponents under 50 points this season including Tuesday as Rock Hill beat the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 44-39. The only two teams to break the 50-point mark...
Ironton Tribune
Hornets’ rally in final seconds to edge Vikings
WILLOW WOOD — Owen Johnson didn’t hit a buzzer-beater. But he was close. After winning two games this season with a buzzer-beater, Johnson hit a 3-pointer and a layup with 4.5 seconds left to lift the Coal Grove Hornets to a 57-56 win over Symmes Valley Vikings on Tuesday in the annual Waterloo Wonders Throwback game.
Ironton Tribune
Gallery: Celebrating the season
The second annual Proctorville Christmas parade, organized by the fire department, took place on Dec. 15.
Ironton Tribune
UPDATED: Murder suspect arrested at Ashland hotel
ASHLAND, Ky. — A Chesapeake man was arrested for murder on Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of a neighbor on Sunday. The incident began on Sunday afternoon when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible shooting at an apartment complex at 283 Private Drive 1831 Chesapeake.
Ironton Tribune
Spreading Christmas cheer
Tribune columnist Dr. MJ Wixsom, owner of the Guardian Animal Medical Center, reads Christmas stories on Dec. 17 as part of Greenup, Kentucky’s Christmas on the Square event.
Ironton Tribune
Special delivery: Santa letters sent to North Pole after winds destroy mail box
On Friday, The Ironton Tribune found a batch of mail unlike what we normally receive… several letters from kids addressed to Santa Claus. It turns out at around 5 a.m., Ironton Police Department Sgt. Brandon Blankenship was on patrol and noticed that the Santa mail box by the Rotary Fountain had been destroyed by high winds and the letters addressed to Santa Claus were scattered around.
Ironton Tribune
Ittig resigns as Chesapeake mayor
CHESAPEAKE — For the third time in less than three years, the Village of Chesapeake has a new mayor. Nate Ittig resigned from the position at Monday’s meeting of council, Katie Bentley, a council member who serves as the village’s media liaison, confirmed. “We greatly appreciate the...
