247Sports ranks the 100 best college football games of 2022

Every fall many of us are glue to the televisions on Saturdays, starting early afternoon all the way to PAC-12 After Dark, college football is one the tube or streaming device. Fortunately, 247Sports has us covered with a preview of the best potential games of the upcoming season. Plenty of them will have College Football Playoff implications as well. Find out which Notre Dame games made the list below and for the rest of them check the full list here.

#15 Notre Dame at USC on November 26th

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) gets a hand on USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

#11 Clemson at Notre Dame on November 5th

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) catches a pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) defends in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

#6 Notre Dame at Ohio State on September 3rd