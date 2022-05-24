ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Crash causes power outages for more than 2K in Cincinnati

By Taylor Weiter
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJpEt_0fo86Wmw00

A crash in South Fairmount caused power outages for a portion of Cincinnati, police said.

Investigators said power lines were knocked down at the intersection of State Avenue and Harrison Avenue following a crash. While no one was injured, the crash knocked out power for more than 2,000 residents, according to Duke Energy's outage map . Most of the power has been restored to residents as of early Tuesday morning.

State Avenue was closed from Beekman Avenue, Lehman Road and the Western Hills viaduct entrance from Harrison Avenue. At around 6 a.m. Tuesday, police announced that all of State Avenue was reopened after being shut down for most of the overnight hours.

READ MORE
Police: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
2 students taken to the hospital after Little Miami school bus crash
1 dead, another airlifted to hospital after Warren County crash

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along NB I-71 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — 10:25 a.m. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71/75 at Exit 192 toward 5th Street has been cleared, according to Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Stop-and go traffic remains backed up to Exit 186 toward KY-371 and...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Bridge repair to shut down ramp into Cincinnati for 30 days

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A ramp from Northern Kentucky into Cincinnati will be closed for a month for bridge repair. The I-471 north ramp to westbound US 50 will close for 30 days beginning June 1. Traffic will be detoured onto I-71, the Norwood Lateral and I-75. Crews will work on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police close section of Riverside Drive in East End due to crash

CINCINNATI — A section of Riverside Drive/ U.S. 52 is closed after a crash with injuries, Tuesday afternoon. Riverside Dr. between Corbin Street and Saint Peters Street is closed in both directions for the foreseeable future. Police reported the crash at 5:02 p.m. with one driver trapped inside their...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

2 hospitalized when vehicle crashes into Wyoming home, police say

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - Wyoming police and fire crews were called to the scene of a crash around 7:45 a.m. after a vehicle ran off Springfield Pike (Ohio 4) near Oliver Road and crashed into a home Thursday morning. Wyoming Police Chief Brooke Brady says that based on witness statements,...
WYOMING, OH
WLWT 5

FD: 3 taken to hospital after crash along Ronald Reagan Highway

GROESBECK, Ohio — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway on Wednesday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway at Colerain Avenue. Three people were taken to the hospital with major injuries, fire officials said. The...
GROESBECK, OH
Fox 19

Teen in critical condition after Reading Road shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are at the scene of a shooting in Avondale Thursday afternoon. The victims are a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, both males, according to police at the scene. EMS transported the 17-year-old to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with critical injuries. The 18-year-old was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Traffic Accident#Duke Energy
WLWT 5

Police at the scene of a car crash into a building in Wyoming

WYOMING, Ohio — 9:15 a.m. A driver struck an apartment building on Springfield Pike in Wyoming after suffering a medical emergency Thursday morning, Wyoming Police say. The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital and a juvenile passenger was also transported to a separate hospital, police say. Police...
WYOMING, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WLWT 5

Crash blocks left lane along SB I-71 in South Lebanon

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — 11:30 a.m. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-71 at OH-28 has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes have been reopened to usual traffic. 10:45 a.m. The left lane along southbound I-71 at Exit 28 toward OH-28 is blocked due...
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton early Tuesday morning. We called Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, and they told us crews were called to a crash at Superior Avenue and Meredith Street around 6:23 a.m. >> 5 injured in Kettering crash.
DAYTON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Two Arrests Made After Vehicle Was Stolen from Rising Sun

Multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit which ended at Tanners Creek Drive in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday afternoon. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Multiple agencies helped bring two people into custody after a police pursuit in southeastern Indiana. A 2016 Buick passenger vehicle was reported stolen from the Shell Station in Rising Sun...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Crash on I-275 eastbound in Hebron causing delays

ERLANGER, Ky. — 4:54 p.m. Police have cleared the crash and traffic is returning to normal. Police have blocked the right lane on I-275 eastbound after a vehicle crash Monday afternoon. The crash was reported by traffic cameras at 4:05 p.m. and police quickly blocked off the lane. Traffic...
HEBRON, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy