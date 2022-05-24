Crash causes power outages for more than 2K in Cincinnati

A crash in South Fairmount caused power outages for a portion of Cincinnati, police said.

Investigators said power lines were knocked down at the intersection of State Avenue and Harrison Avenue following a crash. While no one was injured, the crash knocked out power for more than 2,000 residents, according to Duke Energy's outage map . Most of the power has been restored to residents as of early Tuesday morning.

State Avenue was closed from Beekman Avenue, Lehman Road and the Western Hills viaduct entrance from Harrison Avenue. At around 6 a.m. Tuesday, police announced that all of State Avenue was reopened after being shut down for most of the overnight hours.

READ MORE

Police: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

2 students taken to the hospital after Little Miami school bus crash

1 dead, another airlifted to hospital after Warren County crash