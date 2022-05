BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was acquitted Thursday of first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of anti-violence advocate Dante Barksdale. Jurors found Garrick Powell not guilty of all four counts, including first- and second-degree murder and two firearm offenses, in the murder of Barksdale, a co-founder of Safe Streets who was gunned down in January 2021. The 29-year-old’s defense attorney told WJZ there was a sigh of relief when the verdict was read, because his client maintained his innocence all along. “The jury made the right decision,” attorney John Cox said. “I honestly believe there was nowhere close to enough evidence...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO