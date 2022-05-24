‘Incendiary devices’ found in vehicle after suspect strikes 3 school children, police say

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Three California children were hospitalized Monday after a vehicle in which police found “incendiary devices” struck them a few blocks away from an Orange County elementary school.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the vehicle drove onto a sidewalk near Taft Elementary School and hit the three children at around 8:30 a.m. local time, KTLA-TV reported.

All three children were listed in stable condition Monday evening at an area hospital, the TV station reported.

Two of the children were Taft Elementary students, while the third was a cousin walking the other two to school, KCBS-TV reported.

The oldest of the victims is in the fifth grade, the TV station reported.

Responding officers found the driver with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound, Sgt. Maria Lopez told KTLA.

According to authorities, an Orange County bomb squad was called to the scene after first responders found a single incendiary device in the vehicle, leading to the discovery of three additional incendiary devices in the vehicle, the TV station reported.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jason Guzman, was arrested and taken into custody following the crash, KCBS reported.

According to police, investigators later determined that Guzman had trespassed into Taft Elementary just before the collision and was escorted off campus, KTLA reported.

