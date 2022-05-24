Man found in middle of Akron street with critical gunshot wound, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The body of a 25-year-old Cleveland woman who was reported missing last weekend was found Wednesday in a vacant home on the East Side, police say. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office says Anastasia Hamilton’s body was found at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the home on the 3600 block of East 54th Street in Slavic Village. Hamilton had last been seen at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in the parking garage at Terminal Tower in Cleveland, according to Crimestoppers. Hamilton was a K&D employee at Terminal Tower. (An earlier version of the story mistakenly said Hamilton worked at Tower City.)

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO