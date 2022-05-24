ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Man found in middle of Akron street with critical gunshot wound, police say

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AKRON, Ohio — A 35-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was found in the middle of a West Akron street with a gunshot wound, police...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 4

Mary Lou Young
3d ago

Praying for the victim and Akron. Just too many lives have been taken in this town. Im begging you ppl to plz stop the violence!!!

Reply
8
Related
WKYC

23-year-old man found fatally shot in Cuyahoga Falls home

A 23-year-old man was shot inside of a residence in Cuyahoga Falls on Thursday and later succumbed to his injuries, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department are currently in the process of investigating the death and treating the matter as a homicide. The shooting took place at a residence on Forest Glen Drive. The victim was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital and was pronounced dead at 11:34 p.m., authorities said.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Jury finds man guilty of killing Akron father and daughter

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury in the trial for the Canton man accused of killing a 43-year-old Akron dad and his 22-month-old daughter in July 2020 found him guilty Thursday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court. The jury in the Shawn Allen trial began deliberating Wednesday afternoon. Allen...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Drunk, armed man robs Ohio Dollar General, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old armed and intoxicated man robbed a Dollar General, located at 19 N. Arlington Street in Akron, last night around 9:30 p.m. according to the Akron Police Department. Akron Police later identified the man as Rodney Willis, and said he had a gun in...
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Cleveland.com

Berea boy tells police that another boy threatened him with pocketknife in city park

BEREA, Ohio – A Berea boy, 10, told police that another boy threatened him with a pocketknife May 23 at Coe Lake Park and Gazebo on South Rocky River Drive. The boy said he had been playing with a group of children in the playground behind the Berea police station and near the city’s outdoor pool. The group left, and the boy started playing tag with the other boy.
BEREA, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo break into Sam Sleedz Drive-Thru, steal numerous items, Akron Police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects were caught on camera breaking into the Sam Sleedz Drive-Thru and stealing numerous items, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The breaking and entering happened at 1915 S. Arlinton on May 2, according to police. If you recognize these suspects or...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Theft suspect breaks into auto center in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a theft suspect broke into George’s Auto Center and Sales, and detectives need help identifying them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 16415 Lorain Ave. at 5:10 a.m. on May 22, according to police. Take a close look at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Hospital#Violent Crime
cleveland.com

Body of woman reported missing found in vacant home in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The body of a 25-year-old Cleveland woman who was reported missing last weekend was found Wednesday in a vacant home on the East Side, police say. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office says Anastasia Hamilton’s body was found at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the home on the 3600 block of East 54th Street in Slavic Village. Hamilton had last been seen at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in the parking garage at Terminal Tower in Cleveland, according to Crimestoppers. Hamilton was a K&D employee at Terminal Tower. (An earlier version of the story mistakenly said Hamilton worked at Tower City.)
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

2 masked men escape with cash in robbery of US Bank in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Police and the FBI are searching for two men who robbed a US Bank branch Wednesday afternoon in the Ellet neighborhood. The two masked men entered the bank on the 600 block of South Canton Road just after 1 p.m. and gave the teller a note, demanding money, police say. One of the men kept his hand in his pocket, indicating he might be armed, but no weapon was seen.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man dies after being shot in basement of East Akron home

AKRON, Ohio — A 32-year-old man was killed when he was shot multiple times late Monday night in the basement of a home in East Akron, police say. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says Derrick Fischer was pronounced dead at the home on the 1000 block of Cole Avenue at about 12:17 a.m. Tuesday. Police say no arrests have been made.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Fight outside Akron home leads to fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy

AKRON, Ohio — A fight outside a home Tuesday in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood “quickly escalated,” leading to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy, police say. At least two other people were involved in the incident at about 5:37 p.m. on the 1000 block of Biruta Street, according to police. Officers who responded to the scene found the teen unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
74K+
Followers
71K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy