Windsor, NY

Seton Advances to Girls Lacrosse Class D Section Championship with Win Over Windsor

By Cam Lavallee
 3 days ago

Game 2 featured 3rd-seeded Windsor on the road to take on 2nd-seeded Seton Catholic Central.
Still in the 1st, 4-2 Seton. Until Alexis Hill finds Grace Beattie, and all she has to do is turn and shoot. Windsor makes it 4-3.
Later, Beattie to Cassandra Bellmore, and she elevates for the goal before going down. The Black Knights tie the game at 4.
And here, Hill on the free position puts Windsor out in front with the goal. 5-4 Black Knights.
And they got some help down the other way in goal. Tremendous opportunity for Alex Back. But, she’s denied by Cadence Pierce.
However, Seton would settle in. Beattie with a point blank chance and it’s shut down by Viviana Ricci.
Saints offense looking to get back on track. Back draws 3 defenders, including the goalie, and that’s as easy as it’s going to get for an elite scorer like Peep Williams. Tied at 5.
Then, Williams with the free position and Peep whistles it into the back of the cage to put Seton back in front.

The Saints get the win, 12-8.
So, we’ll have a rematch of the 2021 Class D section title game.
Whitney Point and Seton battle for the championship Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 at Johnson City’s Wildcat Stadium.

