MANCHESTER, NH – Jené Riley joins the Granite YMCA downtown branch as its new Executive Director. “Jené joins us from the state of Texas where she has served as the Executive Director of the YMCA of the Highland Lakes. She has more than 20 years of leadership experience and has been part of the YMCA family for over 15 years serving in various roles. We are thrilled to have her talent here in Manchester and we know she will be a great addition to our branch leadership team,” said Michele Sheppard, Interim President & CEO, The Granite YMCA.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO