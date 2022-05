SANDUSKY – A 56-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison and $182,000 in restitution for her role in an embezzlement case. According to the indictment, from 2018 to 2020, Connie Kerr deprived her employer, the Firelands Association of Realtors, of property or services that had a value of over $150,000. Kerr plead not guilty to one felony count of theft in connection to this.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO