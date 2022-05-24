ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney Point, NY

Whitney Point Outlasts Chenango Forks in Girls Lacrosse Class D Section Semifinals

By Cam Lavallee
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

Another very busy day of section tournament action on Monday.
A lot of baseball and girls lacrosse games, including trips to the Class D section championship in girls lax.

Let’s begin with the top seed in the tournament, Whitney Point, playing host to 4th-seeded Chenango Forks.
Early on in this one, tied at 1. Free position shot for Jane Austenfeld and she cashes in with the low goal. Point out in front, 2-1.
Then, Taylor Petrie connects with Lindsay Davis. Davis moves to the front, and scores. 3-1 Eagles and looking for more.
Austenfeld charging in, gets a really good look, but an even better save by Trinity Parks. That save creating a spark for the Blue Devils.
Down the other way, Georgia Novitsky finds a slashing Helena Willis. Willis fires one low for the goal. Forks down 3-2.
Great feed to Faith Brown, and Brown tucks that one right under the crossbar and we have ourselves a tie game.
But, moments later, Austenfeld again with a free position, and same result. Point back in front.
Then, Brenna Bough dishes it to Lana Jordan, and she finishes. 5-3 Point.

The Eagles win a high scoring game, 18-11, and will have the chance to defend their section title.
Whitney Point moving on. Let’s see who the Eagles will battle for the championship.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

