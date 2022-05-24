East Central facing unfamiliar foe in state championship

Biloxi provides some of the best snapper fishing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. You don’t have to travel too far to reach these fish, and the views are spectacular!. The 2022 recreational state for-hire red snapper season will open on May 27, 2022. Who doesn’t love to catch red snapper? It’s exciting for those who love to fish! First, there is a hard pull, and just when you think the snapper is up, it will take more line down to the bottom. This is what people love about Biloxi red snapper fishing, and it is getting some well-earned recognition.

BILOXI, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO