ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Police Department says a woman who was forced into a vehicle in Atlanta late Tuesday night has been located and is safe. Authorities received a call around 11 p.m. that a woman was seen being forced into an SUV in the 600 block of Commercial Avenue. The initial investigation indicated that the woman was in the car with a man in which a dispute ensued. Police say the woman left the vehicle and walked a short distance.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO