Nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova has expressed her bemusement at talk star players may snub the Championships this summer due to the lack of ranking points.It was confirmed on Friday the WTA and ATP would not offer any points for the All England Club tournament after Wimbledon chiefs made the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing due to the war in Ukraine.Former world number one Naomi Osaka hinted on Monday she may skip the third grand slam of the season while even Briton’s Cameron Norrie conceded the Championships had been reduced to “almost an exhibition”.“First of all...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO