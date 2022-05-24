ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Suspicious death ruled a homicide in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The death of a man whose body was found inside a Minneapolis apartment over the weekend has been ruled a homicide. The report from the...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 3

Bring Me The News

Police: 18-year-old woman carjacked outside Plymouth Target

An 18-year-old was a victim of an armed carjacking outside a Plymouth Target Wednesday night, police say. Plymouth Police Department said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Target at 4175 Vinewood Lane at 9:49 p.m. The woman was confronted by two males who were armed with handguns. Authorities say the victim did not know the suspects.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Inside North Minneapolis Home Hit By Gunfire From Outside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman inside her north Minneapolis home was hit by gunfire Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Emerson Avenue North just before 4 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. They found a woman in her 40s with gunshot wounds. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive, MPD said. The MPD investigation so far indicates someone fired from outside, possibly the alley. “There were several reports of a passenger vehicle leaving the area immediately after the shots were fired,” police said. Police are continuing to investigate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Man, 24, Indicted For Illegally Possessing Pistol Altered To Be Fully Automatic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing federal charges after being found earlier this month in possession of a pistol that had been modified into a machinegun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said Thursday that 24-year-old Markyse Maurice Wells, of Brooklyn Park, was indicted on charges of illegal possession of a machinegun and illegal possession of a firearm as a felon. According to prosecutors, the charges stem from a traffic stop on March 15 in Robbinsdale. Wells allegedly ran from officers when he was asked to step out of the black Chevrolet Suburban he was driving. After a short chase, police arrested Wells after they found him hiding in the bathroom of a nearby gas station. Inside his car, officers found a pistol with an extended magazine. The gun had been modified with an auto sear, also known as a “switch,” which converts a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon. According to federal officials, Wells has a prior felony conviction in Hennepin County and is prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday evening in Ham Lake. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of 143rd Avenue Northeast and Lexington Avenue Northeast. Authorities say they believe the...
HAM LAKE, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis settles lawsuit with Linda Tirado, journalist blinded in one eye during May 2020 unrest

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday agreed to pay a $600,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by writer and photojournalist Linda Tirado, who was blinded in one eye by a police projectile while covering protests in May 2020. Tirado joins an ever-growing list of bystanders and journalists receiving large settlements from the city due to […] The post Minneapolis settles lawsuit with Linda Tirado, journalist blinded in one eye during May 2020 unrest appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Early morning robbery attempt leaves woman hospitalized, two arrested

(FOX 9) - Two men have been arrested after a robbery attempt in the city of Newport that left a woman hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7 a.m. on May 14 police received a call to an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Eighth Avenue for an adult woman who had been shot and was bleeding from the abdomen.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man In His 30s Killed In North Minneapolis Shooting

Originally published May 22, 2022. Updated with the victim’s identify and cause of death. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot to death in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning. The Minneapolis Police Department said ShotSpotter notified them of gunshots on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North. (credit: CBS) Responding officers found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday that the victim was 32-year-old Michael Darnell Smith, and he died from a gunshot wound to the torso. No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. Police said this was the city’s 35th homicide of the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Portion of Highway 77/Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis closing for a month

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Highway 77 in South Minneapolis is closing for about a month as crews work to resurface the road and make accessibility and safety improvements. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close Highway 77/Cedar Avenue between West Lake Nokomis Parkway and Highway 62 at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, until Tuesday, June 28. The Highway 62 and Cedar Avenue ramps in the area will also close during this time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Minneapolis Man Charged with Spitting on Brooklyn Center Police

A Minneapolis man is charged with assault for allegedly spitting on two Brooklyn Center police officers. Chaz Lawrence Neal, 45, is charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. The incident occurred as police were trying to re-secure a gate at a press conference held by Katie...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022. Updated with the victim’s cause of death. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare from “complications of blunt force head injuries.” According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Federal prosecutors: Minnesota man targeted more than 500 girls for sextortion scheme

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he targeted more than 500 underage girls in a sextortion scheme. In a news release, federal prosecutors said Yue Vang, 31, used apps and social media sites like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls across the United States and overseas. Vang is accused of pretending to be female “to entice and coerce” the girls to send sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Vang is also accused of threatening to send sexually explicit images of the minors to their friends, family, and classmates unless they created and sent him additional videos and photos.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Threats involving 2 students at West St. Paul middle school

A threat was made from one student to another in an isolated incident at a West St. Paul middle school on Wednesday. West St. Paul Police say the threats were made toward a student at Heritage E-Stem Magnet Middle School during the school day. The students involved in the incident, along with their parents, have been cooperating with authorities in the investigation.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Announces Retirement

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Confirms He Will Retire. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen plans to retire, the chief confirmed to CCX News. His last day will be June 30. Enevoldsen said he turned in his retirement letter on Friday. City leadership is currently determining the next steps for his...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

