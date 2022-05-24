ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Local Doula creates formula spotting group for Des Moines metro parents

weareiowa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany parents like Kaylie Johansen are...

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Cookie Company With Iowa Stores To Add 400 Locations

You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa surgeon denies nurse’s claims of manipulated patient-outcome data

A western Iowa surgeon is denying allegations that he provided substandard care for patients and manipulated patient-outcome data. Through his attorney, Dr. Giovanni Ciuffo issued a written statement this week that said the allegations, made in federal court on May 6 by a nurse with whom he once worked, are “outrageous and completely false.” He […] The post Iowa surgeon denies nurse’s claims of manipulated patient-outcome data appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Family of Six Overcomes 1 in 64 Million Odds! [VIDEO]

As a parent, I can tell you that there is no more a thrilling moment than hearing your baby's heartbeat in the doctor's office for the first time. Suddenly parenthood becomes a reality! Now, imagine the experience of hearing not one, not two, but THREE heartbeats during that doctor's appointment! Congrats mom and dad! You're having triplets!
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Popular Iowa pizzeria closing after 10 years in business

ADAIR, Iowa — A popular pizza joint is throwing in the towel Thursday, 10 years to the day since they opened. Zipp's Pizzeria announced they were closing three weeks ago and said they have been slammed ever since — Wednesday night set a record for pizzas served: 460.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doula
KCRG.com

Iowa police ask people for help stopping potentially tragic events

Researchers using search data to predict when Iowans might be at a higher risk of Lyme Disease. While many of us are familiar with the risks of a tick bite, U-I researchers have paired historical data with Google searches for summertime events to look at current trends in Lyme Disease.
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

An Easy Way to Find a Gravesite in the State of Iowa

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, many of us will be heading out to pay respects to our nation's fallen soldiers and all of the loved ones we've lost over the years. However, it can sometimes be tricky to remember exactly where our friends' and families' gravesites are. This...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Warning from Iowa doctor on rising rate of stroke in younger patients

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to new research, the stroke rate for younger adults is on the rise. Dr. Hannah Roeder from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said, “When we think of strokes generally, younger people, we think of up to about 50 years of age.” However, strokes happen to people even younger than 50. Research from the medical journal Stroke reported that from 2004 to 2018, younger adults 18-44 saw a 38% increase in strokes. Middle-aged patients 45-65 saw a 24% rise.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
ottumwaradio.com

Accused SE Iowa Man Agrees to Stop Practicing as Chiropractor

A southeast Iowa man accused of inappropriate contact with a boy he treated has agreed to no longer practice as a chiropractor. Bruce Lindberg, 62, faces a charge of assault. The boy’s family has also filed a lawsuit against Lindberg. According to court documents, on February 16, the ten-year-old...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Closures, changes at Iowa state parks for Memorial Day weekend

IOWA — State Parks are getting ready for a big Memorial Day Holiday weekend. Already DNR officials are reporting most camp sites are full central Iowa. “Campgrounds are very full at this point we have a few stray sites here there that are first come first serve,” said Chad Kelchen, DNR State Park District Supervisor, […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Puppy scam steals cash and Facebook information

ALTOONA, Iowa — An Iowa woman fell victim to a scam and now complete strangers come to her door expecting a puppy. "I feel like every day I'm paying for a mistake," said Sara Keown, who fell victim to the online scam. Keown says this all started one year...
ALTOONA, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa lawmakers, Johnson County leaders react, call for change after school shooting in Texas

Iowa lawmakers and Johnson County leaders expressed heartache, offered condolences, and demanded change in Iowa following the elementary school shooting in Texas on Tuesday. An 18-year-old shooter killed 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. Law enforcement killed the gunman, who carried multiple weapons to the scene.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 ended with an unexpected motorist chasing down the drunk driver. Former U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia Ken Quinn and his wife were driving down Interstate 80 near Iowa City the night of their wedding anniversary when an intoxicated driver hit them going up to 90 miles per hour and kept going.
IOWA CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – Iowa Cash Rent up 10%

The statewide average cash rent for Iowa cropland jumped 10% to $256 an acre, according to an Iowa State University annual survey. The surge, driven by exceptionally strong corn and soybean prices, pegs the statewide rate at it’s third highest level on record and its highest mark since 2014.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy