Local Doula creates formula spotting group for Des Moines metro parents

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to new research, the stroke rate for younger adults is on the rise. Dr. Hannah Roeder from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said, “When we think of strokes generally, younger people, we think of up to about 50 years of age.” However, strokes happen to people even younger than 50. Research from the medical journal Stroke reported that from 2004 to 2018, younger adults 18-44 saw a 38% increase in strokes. Middle-aged patients 45-65 saw a 24% rise.
